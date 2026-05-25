Editor's Review KUCCPS has responded to concerns from students whose portal status changed to "Not Yet Placed" despite previously securing provisional placement.

The Kenya Universities and Colleges Central Placement Service (KUCCPS) has responded to concerns from students whose portal status changed to "Not Yet Placed" despite previously securing provisional placement during the main revision exercise.

The clarification came after a student raised concerns over the unexpected message appearing on the portal following the second revision process.

"Why is my portal, as of today, shows this after second revision but I secured a provisional placement in main revision," the student asked.

In response, KUCCPS assured affected applicants that the issue should not cause panic and confirmed that those who had already secured provisional placement would still receive their final placement details.

"If you have already secured a provisional placement, there is no cause for alarm. You will be informed of the exact programme and university in July 2026," the service responded.

File image of KUCCPS CEO Agnes Wahome

This comes days after KUCCPS reopened its application portal, allowing 2025 Form Four leavers to either revise their university selections or submit fresh applications.

In a statement Saturday, May 16, KUCCPS said the portal will remain accessible from the date of notification to May 22.

The reopening was preceded by the initial application window, which closed on May 6.

Meanwhile, students who had already secured provisional placement into degree programmes were informed via SMS and their KUCCPS portal updated.

Those who were unsuccessful now have the chance to adjust their choices, with KUCCPS chief executive officer Mercy Wahome calling on the students to leverage the six-day window.

"We call upon all 2025 Form Four leavers who qualified for degree programmes but have not yet applied, as well as those who applied but did not secure a course, to log into the system and reapply," she said.

According to KUCCPS, since the start of the placement exercise, 212,510 candidates who attained a grade of C+ and above in the 2025 KCSE have submitted applications.

This represents 79.1% of the 268,714 students who achieved C+ and above in the examination.

Highly competitive programmes such as Medicine, Nursing, Pharmacy, and Engineering were fully subscribed during the first round due to limited slots compared to demand.

As a result, they have been withdrawn from the portal.

KUCCPS encouraged students who missed out on the courses to consider applying for other available courses.

Alongside university placements, KUCCPS announced that it was conducting continuous admissions into Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) institutions, Kenya Medical Training Colleges (KMTC), and Kenya Utalii College.