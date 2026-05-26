Editor's Review Doctors managed to pull out four out of seven bullets lodged in Gichimu's body.

Boda boda operator Daniel Gichimu sustained injuries after he was shot seven times in Ruiru by men believed to be police officers during the fuel protests.

Speaking to the media on Tuesday, May 25, Gichimu confirmed that doctors at the Kiambu Level V Hospital managed to remove four bullets from his body.

He disclosed that the ordeal left him in insurmountable pain and demanded justice, arguing that he was not part of the protests.

"I am persevering because I am in a lot of pain because three bullets are still lodged in my body," Gichimu reiterated.

He explained that he was caught in the line of fire as police officers shot indiscriminately at protesters who ran towards the bodaboda stage.

A photo of Daniel Gichimu's lawyer, Patrick Kung'u, showing an X-ray of bullets lodged in his client's body.



"I was at the boda boda stage when a crowd which was running away from the police ran towards my direction. I was shot by officers who sped off in a vehicle," Gichimu narrated.

The rider stated that he had no idea that he had been hit and was rushed to a hospital in Ruiru by fellow bodaboda operators who worked at the same bus stage.

Gichimu explained that the doctors were unable to attend to him and referred him to Kiambu Level V Hospital. He questioned why the officers were reckless when dealing with protesters.

His lawyer, Patrick Kung'u, stated that his client was a victim of police brutality and could have lost his life if the said officers used live bullets.

"We thank God that they were rubber bullets, but that is not to say that it is excusable because my client was not a threat to the safety of anyone. There was no justification to shoot him at close range," the lawyer stated.

Dabiel is among 30 protesters who were injured during the fuel protests on May 18. Four protesters lost their lives, and hundreds of others were arrested.