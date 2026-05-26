Editor's Review The Ministry of Gender and Heritage has moved to clarify confusion surrounding widely circulated figures on missing children cases in Kenya.

The Ministry of Gender and Heritage has moved to clarify confusion surrounding widely circulated figures on missing children cases in Kenya.

In a statement on Tuesday, May 26, Gender and Heritage Cabinet Secretary Hanna Wendot said the figure of 10,581 that has been widely discussed does not refer solely to children who are currently missing.

She clarified that the figure represents a broader child protection caseload recorded between January 2025 and March 2026.

"For clarification, the figure of 10,581 widely being shared does not represent only children who are currently missing. The number refers to the broader Missing and Found Children caseload recorded in the Child Protection Information Management System (CPIMS) between January 2025 and March 2026," the statement read.

Wendot noted that the data captures a wide range of child protection cases beyond disappearances alone.

"The caseload includes cases of abandonment, lost and found children, abductions and trafficking including children who were found, rescued, reunited or placed under protection and care interventions," the statement added.

File image of Hanna Wendot

Wendot emphasized the need for accurate interpretation of the figures, warning that misunderstanding the data could create unnecessary panic.

"Accurate interpretation of child protection data is important in supporting informed public discourse and coordinated efforts to safeguard every child," the statement further read.

Wendot also assured Kenyans that the government is actively handling the matter through coordinated interventions involving multiple agencies.

"The Government is fully seized of this matter. We are coordinating a multi-agency approach aimed at strengthening child protection, prevention, tracing, reunification and response systems across the country," the statement concluded.

Elsewhere, the National Police Service (NPS) has dismissed claims of a surge in child disappearance cases in Kenya.

In an interview on Tuesday, May 26, NPS Spokesperson Michael Muchiri attributed growing public panic to increased awareness and rapid spread of information online.

"We don’t have a surge; it is only that we have a public that is more conscious, more aware, and then we have the spread of information, which is faster," he said.

Muchiri warned about the role of artificial intelligence and old clips being reshared online, saying this had contributed significantly to public anxiety.

"We have the intrusion of AI and fakes. Some of the clips we have seen in recent times, you find that this is something that is recycled; it has been seen at some other point," he added.

Muchiri discouraged the trend, saying misleading online narratives risk creating unnecessary fear among Kenyans by giving the impression that the country is facing a crisis involving missing children.

"It would place the country at a point where we suddenly start realizing or thinking that there is a surge, that we have an emergency in these cases, that is not the case at all. The best approach when you are talking about these things is to have the calmness and the facts before us," he further said.