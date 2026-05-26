Editor's Review KenGen has announced plans to apply for Electric Power Transmission and Distribution Licences for the KenGen Green Energy Park.

Kenya Electricity Generating Company Plc, commonly known as KenGen, has announced plans to apply for Electric Power Transmission and Distribution Licences for the KenGen Green Energy Park.

In a notice on Tuesday, May 26, the company said it will submit the application to the Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority (EPRA) on Tuesday, June 2.

According to the notice, the application relates to the development of the KenGen Green Energy Park, with the firm inviting members of the public and interested stakeholders to inspect the application documents once submitted.

Addressing concerns over the proposed licences, KenGen assured the public that the move would not negatively affect communities, institutions, or authorities within the project area.

"The grant of the Licenses will not have any adverse effect on public or local authorities, companies, persons or bodies of persons within the areas of the undertaking," the notice read.

KenGen explained where members of the public can access the application documents and related details for inspection.

"Printed copies of the application, the Licences once granted and of any other particulars required can be inspected by the public at the registered office of the Company at the Company Secretary's office KenGen Pension Plaza II, Kolobot Road, 10th Floor, KenGen Pension Plaza II, Kolobot Road, Parklands, P.O. Box 47936 - 00100 GPO, Nairobi," the notice added.

KenGen also outlined the procedure for lodging objections or representations regarding the application before the regulatory authority.

"Any public or local authority, person or body of persons desirous of making any representation on or objection to the application must do so by a letter addressed to the Regulator and marked on the outside of the cover enclosing it 'Transmission and Distribution Licences Objection' on or before the expiration of thirty (30) days from the date of application and must forward to the applicant a copy of such representation or objection," the notice concluded.

File image of KenGen offices in Nairobi

Elsewhere, this comes days after Kenya Power reported a sharp rise in earnings from the growing electric mobility sector, with electricity sales for EV charging generating cumulative revenues of Ksh382 million.

In a statement on Friday, May 22, the company said monthly revenue from EV charging climbed from Ksh873,907 in July 2023 to a record Ksh35 million in February 2026.

Nairobi emerged as the leading region in EV uptake, contributing 71 per cent of the total revenue recorded.

Other regions including the Coast, North Eastern, and Western Kenya also posted steady growth in adoption.

"Our E-mobility Sales Growth Analysis Report (July 2023-April 2026) shows that electricity sales to the e-mobility sector have grown 113-fold in just under three years, from 13,500 kWh (units) in July 2023 to over 1.5 million kWh in April 2026.

"This is clear evidence that EVs adoption is no longer a pilot, but a mainstream reality," Kenya Power’s Managing Director and CEO, Joseph Siror, said.

He added, "This growth tells us the opportunity is truly national, and our focus must be on diversifying beyond the capital. This is why we are launching the EV parades today and having the E-mobility Conference and Expo in June."

Kenya Power noted that it reached a major milestone in November 2025 after surpassing one million kWh of electricity sales to the e-mobility sector within a single month.

Since then, consumption has consistently remained above that mark.

Industry figures from the Electric Mobility Association of Kenya (EMAK) further show that Kenya had more than 35,000 registered EVs by the end of 2025, a sharp rise from just 796 vehicles registered three years earlier. Most of the registered units are two-wheelers.

"We expect that EV uptake in Kenya will scale significantly by 2030 when we envision affaining universal access to electricity. Kenya Power will continue to ride on the goodwill of sustained policy support and enabling tax incentives, such as zero-rating of VAT on EVs and lithium-ion batteries, as well as the reduction of excise duty on electric bicycles, electric motorcycles and lithium-ion batteries to drive the uptake of electric mobility," Kenya Electricity Generating Company Plc, commonly known as KenGen, has announced plans to apply for Electric Power Transmission and Distribution Licences for the KenGen Green Energy Park.