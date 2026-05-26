Editor's Review The High Court has thrown out a petition challenging the venue of the annual National Prayer Breakfast, which is held at Safari Park Hotel.

The High Court has thrown out a petition challenging the venue of the annual National Prayer Breakfast, which is held at Safari Park Hotel.

In a ruling on Tuesday, May 26, Justice Gregory Mutai ruled that the petitioner failed to prove that the venue of the annual event violates Article 27 of the Constitution.

Justice Murai noted that the Safari Park Hotel is accessible to members of the public and that the Annual Prayer Breakfast event is broadcast live.

“The event is reasonably accessible, and inputs have been made to broadcast the same,” said Justice Mutai.

At the same time, the high court ordered Parliament to disclose how much money it spends on annual National Prayer Breakfast expenditure.

Justice Mutai said the details of expenditure should be released within 30 days in an accessible format.

"I order the respondents jointly or separately, that is the first, second and third respondents jointly and separately to provide the information sought by the petitioner in his later 13th of March 2025 to him within 30 days of the date hereof,” he directed.

Lawyer Lempaa Suyiaka had moved to the high court to block parliament from organizing the 2026 Annual Prayer Breakfast using public funds.

The National Prayer Breakfast, sponsored by the Kenyan Parliament and organized with help from volunteers in small prayer breakfast groups, is traditionally held on the last Thursday in May.

The First National Prayer Breakfast in Kenya was held in May 2003, shortly after the late former President Mwai Kibaki came into office.

The purpose of the event is to meet, engage, interact, and together pray for the nation in the company of fellow leaders from all sectors of society.

The 2026 National Prayer Breakfast will be held on Thursday, May 28, 2026, at the Safari Park Hotel.