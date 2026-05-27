Editor's Review The Social Health Authority (SHA) has shortlisted seven candidates for the Assistant Director, Corporate Communication position.

The Social Health Authority (SHA) has shortlisted seven candidates for the Assistant Director, Corporate Communication position.

In a notice on Tuesday, May 26, SHA said the seven candidates were shortlisted from 100 individuals who applied for the position.

The shortlisted candidates include: Seroney Faith, Fridah Jerotich Tallam, Kenneth Kibet, Jane Muthoki Mason, Brenda Kaaria, Joan Wetumi Njaro, and Winfred Nduku Nthiani.

SHA noted that the seven candidates will be interviewed on June 3, 2026, at the authority’s headquarters boardroom on the 10th floor.

The authority emphasized that the candidates must report to the venue at least 30 minutes before the scheduled interview time.

File image of Social Health Authority (SHA) CEO Mercy Mwangangi.

“Shortlisted Applicants should report at the venue at least thirty (30) minutes before the scheduled time,” the notice read.

SHA also directed the shortlisted applicants to carry their original National Identity cards, academic and professional certificates, and transcripts.

The candidates are also required to bring valid clearances from the Higher Education Loans Board (HELB), Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA), a registered Credit Reference Bureau, the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI), and the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC).

The applicants can also present recommendation letters or certificates of good standing from the relevant professional bodies and associations, and any other supporting documents and testimonials.

Meanwhile, shortlisted candidates with degrees from foreign universities are required to bring letters of recognition of qualifications from the Commission for University Education (CUE).

Further, SHA invited members of the public with any adverse information relating to any of the shortlisted candidates to submit it to the authority.

Members of the public can share the information with the authority through its recruitment email, [email protected], before June 2, 2026, at 5:00 pm.

“Members of the public are invited to avail any adverse information relating to any of the shortlisted applicants to the Chairman, Social Health Authority, SHA Building, 10ᵗʰ Floor, Nairobi, or through email to [email protected] so as to be received on or before 2ⁿᵈ June 2026 by 5:00 PM,” the notice added.

This comes a day after the selection panel for the selection of nominees for appointment as Chairperson of the Independent Policing Oversight Authority (IPOA) has shortlisted 16 candidates for interviews.

In a public notice on Tuesday, May 26, the selection panel announced that the shortlisted candidates will be interviewed from June 3, 2026, to June 5, 2026.

The shortlisted candidates include: Jaafar Mohamed Sabir, Partrick Blasius Owiny, Demas Tuikong Kiprono, Kennedy Omoro Mosoti, Wayongó Cyril Simiyu, Vincent Agala Chokaa, Jacinta Nyaboke Nyamosi, Thomas Letangule, and Elizabeth Atieno Ayoo.

Others are: Geoffrey Mogendi Nyaaga, Lilian Bokeeye Mahiri-Zaja, Edward Katama Ngeywa, Walubengo Waningilo, Duncan Ojwang Oburu, and Longét Terer.