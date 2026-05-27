Editor's Review UDA accused Uhuru of inciting young Kenyans against Ruto's government.

The UDA party has responded to former President Uhuru Kenyatta after he offered to help the government if it needed assistance in solving the current issues plaguing the country.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, May 26, UDA termed Uhuru arrogant and reminded him that he had previously turned down President William Ruto, who had approached him for counsel.

The ruling party recounted how the Retired President blatantly refused to help when the country needed his statesmanship.

"Kenyans should know that when the country needed collective effort and national resolve, President William Ruto reached out to you. He sought cooperation for the sake of national stability and continuity.

"You refused. Instead, you retreated into bitterness and political vengeance," the statement read in part.

A file photo of UDA Secretary General Hassan Omar.

UDA accused Uhuru of undermining Ruto's government from the moment he handed over the instruments of power to him at Kasarani Stadium.

The ruling party accused the former Head of State of damaging Ruto's public image and inciting Kenyans, especially the youths, against him.

"You operate from behind the scenes, mobilising political hostility, fueling public anger and quietly hoping the country fails.

"You are increasingly inciting young people against the government, exploiting their frustrations and emotions not to build the country, but to advance your political bitterness and vendetta," UDA wrote.

The party told Uhuru that he was not the statesman he claimed to be, but a man driven by ego and political impunity.

UDA further lashed out at Uhuru for exploiting Kenyans' frustration by allegedly trying to sanitise opportunistic leaders and offer them to Kenyans as a better option.

The strongly worded 12-page response came after Uhuru told the government to keep his name out of the fuel crisis.

The former President maintained that it was up to the people in charge to sort out the issues, and urged them to reach out for help instead of turning the hostilities into a tribal affair.