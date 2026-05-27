May 27, 2026 at 07:44 AM

Editor's Review The Public-Private Partnerships Directorate has issued an update on the ongoing construction of the Rironi–Nakuru–Mau Summit Highway Project.

The government has issued an update on the ongoing construction of the Rironi-Nakuru-Mau Summit Highway Project, saying implementation works are progressing steadily across multiple sections of the corridor under the Public Private Partnership (PPP) framework.

In a statement on Tuesday, May 26, Director General of the Public-Private Partnerships Directorate, Kefa Seda, said the project continues to gather momentum as construction activities intensify on the ground.

According to Seda, he joined Principal Secretaries Chris Kiptoo, Cyrell Odede, and Joseph Mbugua, alongside members of the PPP Committee, for an inspection tour of the works currently underway along the corridor.

The inspection focused on key activities, including earthworks, excavation, culvert installation, drainage works, embankment formation, fill layer processing, site clearance, traffic management interventions, and contractor mobilisation efforts.

"The inspection covered the two project sections currently being undertaken by the CRBC/NSSF Consortium along the Rironi-Gilgil section and Shandong Hi Speed along the Gilgil-Mau Summit section, where deployment of additional technical teams, engineering personnel, and heavy machinery continues accelerating implementation progress toward targeted completion and commissioning for public usage by June next year," he said.

File image of the Rironi-Nakuru-Mau Summit Highway Project

Seda noted that the project is among Kenya’s most important infrastructure investments aimed at transforming transport and trade along the Northern Corridor.

"Being implemented under the Design, Finance, Build, Operate, Maintain and Transfer model, the project remains one of Kenya’s most strategic transport infrastructure investments expected to substantially ease congestion, improve travel efficiency, strengthen cargo mobility, and enhance regional trade connectivity along the Northern Corridor," he added.

File image of the Rironi-Nakuru-Mau Summit Highway Project

Seda further explained that the highway project involves not only dual carriageway construction but also rehabilitation and toll infrastructure works intended to improve long-term efficiency along the route.

"The project scope includes development of dual carriageway sections along the corridor alongside associated rehabilitation, upgrading, and toll infrastructure works designed to support long-term transport efficiency, logistics reliability, and sustainable corridor management," he further said.

File image of the Rironi-Nakuru-Mau Summit Highway Project

Seda added that the progress already achieved demonstrates the effectiveness of Kenya’s PPP model in delivering major national infrastructure projects.

"The progress already being realized on site continues reflecting the growing maturity and effectiveness of Kenya’s PPP framework in mobilizing long term infrastructure financing, engineering expertise, institutional collaboration, and private sector efficiency toward delivery of transformative national infrastructure," he concluded.

File image of the Rironi-Nakuru-Mau Summit Highway Project

This comes a week after the China Road and Bridge Corporation (CRBC) announced employment opportunities for its ongoing Rironi-Gilgil (A8) and Rironi-Maai Mahiu-Naivasha (A8 South) Road Project.

In a notice circulated on Monday, May 18, the company invited qualified candidates to apply for various positions across construction, technical, operational, and support departments.

According to CRBC, applications are open for multiple job categories within construction and site works, including general labourers, masons, steel fixers, formwork carpenters, concrete workers, welders, foremen, and piling workers.

The corporation is also seeking drivers and plant operators for the project.

Available positions include truck drivers, light vehicle drivers, water bowser drivers, oil tanker drivers, crane operators, crawler crane operators, piling rig operators, excavator operators, loader operators, grader operators, roller operators, bulldozer operators, and other machinery operators.

Additionally, several technical and support roles have been advertised, Including civil engineers, surveyors, plant and equipment engineers, mechanics, electricians, health, safety and environment (HSE) officers and assistants, management support officers, and security personnel.

Applicants are required to be legally eligible to work in Kenya and must possess a valid National Identification Card.

The company further requires candidates to have relevant work experience and valid licences or professional certificates where applicable.

Preference will also be given to qualified candidates drawn from communities living along the project corridor.

Interested applicants are required to submit their Curriculum Vitae, a copy of their National ID, relevant academic or professional certificates and licences, contact details, and clearly indicate the position they are applying for.

Applications should be sent via email to [email protected].

The deadline for submission of applications has been set for Monday, May 25.

The company has emphasised that only shortlisted candidates will be contacted after the recruitment process.

At the same time, the corporation has issued a strong warning to the public over recruitment fraud, clarifying that no fees are charged at any stage of the hiring process, including application, registration, interviews, medical checks, processing, or facilitation.

It further noted that no agent, broker, or third party is authorised to collect money from applicants.