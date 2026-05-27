Editor's Review Orengo laughed at the decision by Oburu to run for Siaya Senator in 2027.

Siaya Governor James Orengo claimed that the late Raila Odinga 'donated' Cabinet Secretaries John Mbadi, Wycliffe Oparaya, and Opiyo Wandayi to the government because they were an embarrassment to the party.





Speaking during an interview on Tuesday, May 25, Orengo disclosed that Raila resorted to picking the three because they had already shown intentions of leaving the party.





He insisted that the three, who had served in top leadership positions in the party, were appointed by President William Ruto and the UDA government and not the late Raila.





"We thought that they were an embarrassment to the party. That's really the reason why Raila conveniently used the words 'we are donating experts' to the government.





"They were on their way out, and they said that they would not listen to Raila, so he said that it looked like there was a haemorrhage in the party, why not just say that we have donated them," Orengo disclosed.





A photo of Governor James Orengo during an interview on May 26, 2026.







He added that the three have since gone to prove that they are not experts, basing the outcome of their time in office for the last six months.





The Siaya Governor maintained that ODM was not legally tied to UDA because there was no legal foundation for the Broad-based government.





He laughed at the recent declaration by ODM Leader Oburu Oginga, who confirmed that he would defend his Siaya Senatorial seat in the 2027 General Election.





Orengo claimed that the declaration meant that the ODM faction under Oburu was dead. He insisted that ODM is still the biggest party in the country and would field a presidential candidate in 2027.





"You cannot say you are the biggest party and then you fail to offer a candidate to the most powerful position in the land. That does not happen," he stated.





While he declined to state who among the five Linda Mwananachi leaders would run for President, he stated that Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna, Embakasi East Babu Owino, Vihiga Senator Godfrey Osotsi and himself all qualify to unseat Ruto.





Orengo revealed that Linda Mwananchi was willing to agree with anyone in the United Opposition to ensure that Ruto is not re-elected in 2027.





He added that the final decision on who will be on the ballot lies with the electorate. His sentiments came amid recent calls for unity within the Opposition.





A recent poll by TIFA revealed that if each of the opposition leaders decided to run for office, Ruto would emerge as the winner, but the president would lose to a united opposition.