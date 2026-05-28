Editor's Review Former Interior Principal Secretary Karanaj Kibocho has ruled out the possibility of running for a political office in the 2027 General Election.

Former Interior Principal Secretary Karanaj Kibocho has ruled out the possibility of running for a political office in the 2027 General Election.

Speaking during an interview on Wednesday, May 27, Kibicho said it was time for younger people to take up leadership positions.

Kibicho noted that he became a Principal Secretary at the age of 42 under the late former President Mwai Kibaki’s administration, adding that younger generations should now be allowed to lead.

“I will not run for any political office. The reason is that when we speak about youth empowerment, we must actually believe in it and practice it.

“Kibaki gave me an opportunity to be a PS when I was 42 years old. I think I should allow the 42-year-olds to lead, that is my reasoning,” Kibicho stated.

File image of former Interior Principal Secretary Karanja Kibicho

He previously served as the Interior Principal Secretary under retired President Uhuru Kenyatta’s tenure.

This comes months after Kibicho addressed growing speculation linking him to the 2027 Kirinyaga gubernatorial race.

In a statement on February 17, Kibicho said that while there appears to be heightened political activity on the ground, he has not been directly involved in any of the alleged meetings.

"Apparently, the ground is very active regarding my candidature as Governor of Kirinyaga County. The ground holds meetings. It deliberates deeply. It speaks with confidence," he said.

Kibicho further stated that he continues to receive frequent updates from supporters, even though he is not part of the reported consultations.

"People keep calling and stopping me to relay what the ground has agreed. The reports are detailed. The tone is authoritative. The certainty is impressive. Curiously, I am never invited to these meetings. No agenda. No minutes. But the feedback is always prompt," he added.

Despite the speculation, Kibicho maintained that he has not made a formal decision regarding the 2027 contest.

"Meanwhile, I am waiting for the heavens to speak. So far, the heavens have not said a word," he concluded.