Editor's Review The Vatican has announced the appointment of Rev. Fr. John Mbua Mwandi as the new Bishop of the Catholic Diocese of Kitui by Pope Leo XIV.

The Vatican has announced the appointment of Rev. Fr. John Mbua Mwandi as the new Bishop of the Catholic Diocese of Kitui by Pope Leo XIV.

In a statement, the Kenya Conference of Catholic Bishops (KCCB) said the appointment was officially communicated on Wednesday, May 27.

"The news of the appointment was officially made public on Wednesday, 27 May 2026, at 1.00 p.m. East African Time (12.00 p.m. in Rome), and communicated to the Kenya Conference of Catholic Bishops by the Apostolic Nuncio to Kenya, Bert van Megen, marking a significant moment in the pastoral life and mission of the Diocese of Kitui," the statement read.

According to KCCB, the announcement was also confirmed locally during a church leadership meeting in Kitui.

"The announcement was further confirmed by the Coadjutor Bishop of the Catholic Diocese of Machakos and Apostolic Administrator of Kitui, Joseph Mwongela, during a Church leaders’ induction meeting held at the Cathedral in Kitui," the statement added.

KCCB said Mwandi takes over the diocesan leadership following recent changes involving Bishop Joseph Mwongela.

"Bishop-elect Mwandi succeeds the current diocesan leadership following the appointment of Bishop Joseph Mwongela as Coadjutor Bishop of Machakos earlier this year," the statement further read.

Mwandi was born on September 24, 1970.

He studied philosophy at Saint Augustine’s Senior Seminary in the Diocese of Bungoma before proceeding to Saint Matthias Mulumba Senior Seminary in the Diocese of Kapsabet for theology studies.

Mwandi was ordained as a priest on December 8, 2001.

Following his ordination, he served in several pastoral and administrative roles within the church.

Mwandi's early assignments included serving as parish vicar in Ikutha in 2002 and parish priest in Miambani between 2001 and 2005.

He later served in Ikanga in 2006 and at the Cathedral of Kitui from 2007 to 2011.

File image of Fr. John Mbua Mwandi

Mwandi also served as dean of the Eastern Deanery in 2005. In 2008, he obtained a diploma in Project Management from the Kenya Institute of Management in Nairobi.

Over the years, he held key diocesan leadership positions, including diocesan bursar from 2011 to 2020, pro-vicar general between 2016 and 2020, and later vicar general.

This comes weeks after the Vatican announced the appointment of Bishop Simon Peter Kamomoe as the new bishop of the Catholic Diocese of Wote.

The appointment was confirmed on Wednesday, May 13, by the Apostolic Nuncio to Kenya, Bert Van Megen, who conveyed Pope Leo XIV's decision.

"Pope Leo XIV has appointed the Right Reverend Simon Peter Kamomoe, presently Auxiliary Bishop and Apostolic Administrator of Wote, as Bishop of the Catholic Diocese of Wote," Van Megen noted.

Kamomoe was born on November 26, 1962, in Gatundu, Kiambu County, within the Metropolitan Archdiocese of Nairobi.

He studied at Saint Mary’s Major Seminary in Molo before pursuing philosophy at Saint Augustine’s Senior Seminary in Mabanga and theology at Saint Matthias Mulumba Senior Seminary in Tindinyo.

Kamomoe was ordained a priest for the Metropolitan Archdiocese of Nairobi on June 18, 1994, and went on to serve in several pastoral and leadership roles within the church over the years.

His early assignments included serving as an assistant at Queen of Apostles Junior Seminary between 1994 and 1995 before working in parishes including Thigio, Mang’u, Ndundu, and Saint Matia Mulumba in Thika from 1995 to 1998.

Kamomoe later served as parish priest at Our Lady of Fatima Parish in Kiriko from 1998 to 1999 and Saints Peter and Paul Catholic Parish in Kiambu from 1999 to 2008.

Since 2008, he has been serving as administrator of the Minor Basilica of the Holy Family in Nairobi while also acting as chaplain of the diocesan Family Pastoral Office.

During his ministry in Nairobi, Kamomoe also served as vicar forane and member of the College of Consultors.

On February 13, 2024, he was appointed titular bishop of Thubunae in Numidia and auxiliary bishop of Nairobi before being consecrated bishop on April 6, 2024.

Kamomoe was later transferred to Wote, where on July 5, 2025, he was appointed auxiliary bishop of the diocese before being named apostolic administrator sede plena on September 16, 2025.