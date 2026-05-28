Editor's Review KeNHA has issued a 30-day eviction notice to traders, developers, and other operators who have encroached on road reserves along key highways in Nandi and Bungoma counties.

The Kenya National Highways Authority (KeNHA) has issued a 30-day eviction notice to traders, developers, and other operators who have encroached on road reserves along key highways in Nandi and Bungoma counties.

In a notice on Wednesday, May 27, the authority said the directive affects sections along the Chebarbar-Lessos-Nabkoi (B12), Mayoni-Bungoma (B139), and Chepsonoi-Kapsabet (B12) roads.

KeNHA stated that the notice targets all unauthorized developments erected within both the old and new road alignments.

"The Authority hereby notifies the public and all roadside development operators and traders to remove all structures on the road reserve whose installation is not duly approved," the notice read.

KeNHA explained the types of structures affected by the notice and warned that all encroachments within the affected road corridors must be cleared.

"These include makeshift structures, permanent and semi-permanent buildings, Billboards, Directional and Advertisement Signs, Tree Nursery Beds, and any other thing done without the consent of the Authority within the road reserve of both directions of the following roads," the notice added.

According to KeNHA, the move is aimed at facilitating road reserve protection activities and ensuring the affected corridors remain free from illegal occupation.

"All the operators are, therefore, through this Notice, directed to remove all the said structures within 30 days from the Date of this Notice. This is to pave the way for the implementation of road reserve protection activities," the notice further read.

File image of KeNHA Director General Luka Kimeli

KeNHA warned that enforcement action will commence after the expiry of the notice period on June 26, 2026.

"Upon the expiry of this notice, June 26, 2026, the Kenya National Highways Authority will remove all the said encroachments as mandated by Clause 49 of the Roads Act, 2007, without any further reference to the owners/operators, and where applicable, at the owner's cost," the notice concluded.

Elsewhere, earlier Wednesday, KeNHA announced a downtime in its permit system, affecting the issuance of exemption permits to transporters.

In a notice on Wednesday, May 27, KeNHA said trucks with expired permits will be granted a two-week extension for the specific cargo covered under the permits.

The authority noted that the extension will be valid until June 9, 2026.

"In this regard, the Authority advises transporters as follows, in a bid to mitigate any delays and inconvenience caused. Trucks with expired permits have been granted a two-week extension for the cargo described in the permit. This exemption will apply until the 9th of June 2026," the notice read.

KeNHA also directed vehicle inspectors to confirm the dimensions of new applications, while stations will tag the vehicles and issue special release documents stating the action to be taken.

The authority emphasized that the tags should capture vehicle dimensions and applicable charges, adding that they will be closed after the permit system is restored.

"The tags should capture the dimensions and charges payable, and should be closed once transporters obtain their permits when the system is back online," the notice added.

Further, KeNHA advised that applicants for abnormal load permits should submit their applications via email for review and further guidance by superintendents.

"Abnormal load applicants should send an application email to [email protected] for further advice after review by the Superintendents," the statement concluded.