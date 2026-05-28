May 28, 2026 at 07:29 AM

Editor's Review Several Students are feared dead following a fire break out at a dormitory in Utumishi Girls Academy in Gilgil, Nakuru County.

Several Students are feared dead following a fire break out at a dormitory in Utumishi Girls Academy in Gilgil, Nakuru County.

Kenya Red Cross, in a statement on Thursday, May 28, said the fire incident was reported at 3:30 am.

The organization noted that emergency response teams responded to support the situation at Utumishi Girls.

“Following a fire incident reported at around 3:30 am at Utumishi Girls Academy in Nakuru County, Kenya Red Cross responded to support the ongoing emergency response,” read the statement in part.

Kenya Red Cross also said it has deployed s psychosocial support teams to the school to support affected students.

“Our first responders, EMS Kenya ambulance crew, and our psychosocial support personnel are currently on the ground supporting affected students alongside other responders and relevant authorities,” Kenya Red Cross added.

Screengrab image of parents outside Utumishi Girls Academy.

The school is currently conducting a headcount to ascertain the number of students present following the inferno.

Meanwhile, police officers are only allowing parents with students at the school access to the compound.

Speaking on Thursday morning, Rift Valley Regional Commander Masoud Mwinyi said they are waiting for reports from doctors attending to the students and investigators currently on site before issuing an official report on the fire.

“We have not yet been able to explain exactly what happened because we are still waiting for doctors, as well as the nurses and caregivers attending to our children.

“We also want the parents to be present so that we can talk to them, inform them about the steps we are taking, and explain the nature of the problem,” he stated.

Preliminary reports indicate that injured students from the dormitory fire have been taken to St. Joseph's Hospital for medical attention.

The incident comes days after 20 houses and 11 businesses were destroyed after a fire broke out in the Waruku area.

Kileleshwa Ward Member of County Assembly (MCA) Robert Alai confirmed the incident in a post on his X account moments after the fire broke out.

“There is an emergency fire outbreak in Waruku. Your response and support will be appreciated,” said Alai.

Firefighters from Nairobi County’s Fire Department were deployed to the scene to contain the inferno.