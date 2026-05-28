Editor's Review Amnesty International Kenya has appointed George Morara as its new Executive Director.

Amnesty International Kenya has appointed George Morara as its new Executive Director.

In a statement on Thursday, May 28, Amnesty Kenya said Morara will take over the position from June 2, 2026.

“Amnesty International Kenya is pleased to announce that George Morara will take office as our new Executive Director, effective June 2, 2026, following an open competitive process announced in February,” read the statement in part.

The human rights organization noted that Morara brings more than three decades of leadership experience in governance, public accountability, and human rights advocacy.

The organization highlighted that the new CEO has built a strong reputation as a principled and strategic leader through his service in various leadership roles.

File image of New Amnesty Kenya Executive Director George Morara.

“Over the course of his career, he has built a reputation as a principled and strategic leader, committed to advancing constitutionalism, transparency, and civic engagement through his service as former Vice-Chairperson of the Kenya National Commission on Human Rights and in other leadership positions,” Amnesty Kenya stated.

The organization also expressed confidence that Morara will steer Amnesty International Kenya into its next chapter.

“As we welcome George Morara, we are confident that his experience, integrity, and energy will guide Amnesty International Kenya and Kenya into its next chapter. Mr. Morara’s appointment comes at a critical moment for human rights in Kenya and East Africa,” the statement added.

Further, Amnesty International Kenya thanked outgoing Executive Director Irũngũ Houghton for his dedicated service over the past eight years.

“He maintained an open but principled public engagement with the Kenyan Government, business, diplomatic and Public Benefits Organisations. We are grateful to Irũngũ for his visionary leadership and unwavering commitment to human rights,” the organization added.

On February 6, Amnesty International Kenya announced that Irungu was stepping down from the Executive Director position after eight years.

Amnesty International Kenya Board Chairperson Stellah Bosire made the announcement, describing his tenure as a period of major growth, structural reform, and strengthened independence.

She outlined the expansion of the organization’s grassroots base and financial stability achieved over the years.

"After eight transformative years of service, Irüngü Houghton will conclude his tenure as Executive Director of Amnesty International Kenya in June 2026,” she announced.

On his part, Houghton reflected on his time leading the human rights organization and the milestones achieved since 2018.

He recalled the commitments he made upon joining and said they had been fulfilled.

"As I approach the last lap and the end of my tenure as Amnesty International Kenya Executive Director in June, I feel only a sense of accomplishment and pride.

"When I joined in January 2018, I promised to grow membership, diversify funding, strengthen our campaigning muscle, and guide the transition from an International Secretariat office to an independent, democratic, and member-governed Section. We have delivered on every one of those promises," he said.