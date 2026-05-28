Editor's Review According to the CS, many of the learners at the school are children of officers serving in the National Police Service (NPS).

Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen has said the government is standing with families affected by the tragic fire incident at Utumishi Girls Academy Senior School.

Speaking on Thursday, May 28, the CS said many of the learners at the school are children of officers serving in the National Police Service (NPS).

At the same time, Murkomen urged the public to remain calm and avoid spreading unverified information as investigations continue into the cause of the fire.

"Most of the children who school here are children of our officers serving in the National Police Service. As a ministry and family, we stand with everyone. Be patient so as to avoid speculation of the cause of this tragedy," he said.

Education Cabinet Secretary Julius Ogamba confirmed that 16 students lost their lives following the tragic dormitory fire.

Speaking earlier Thursday, the CS noted that 808 students were at the school when the fire broke out.

"Out of that number of 808, we have 16 fatalities whose identities will be identified, and the process of accounting will be taking place with our investigators. It is an unfortunate incident," he said.

File image of the burned dormitory, Meline Waithera, at Utumishi Girls' Academy

Ogamba mentioned that 79 students sustained injuries during the fire incident and were taken to the hospital for medical attention.

He said 71 of the injured students have been discharged from the hospital, while seven are still admitted.

According to Ogamba, one of the injured students was picked up from the hospital by her parents.

"Out of the 808 girls, 79 were injured and taken to the hospital, they were treated, and 71 of them were discharged. We have seven currently admitted, and one has been picked by the parent from the hospital," he stated.

Meanwhile, President William Ruto has condoled with the families of students who lost their lives following the dormitory fire.

In a statement, Ruto said no words could ease the pain of losing young lives full of promise and dreams for the future.

"Our hearts and prayers are with the families who have lost their beloved daughters in the tragic fire at Utumishi Girls Academy in Gilgil. No words can truly ease the pain of losing young lives filled with promise, hope, and dreams for the future.

"As a nation, we mourn with the parents, guardians, teachers, and fellow students who are enduring this unimaginable tragedy," he stated.

Ruto noted that the government’s priority is to rescue the affected students, ensure the injured receive treatment, and provide support to the affected families as investigations into the tragedy continue.

"Our immediate attention is focused on the rescue of those affected, the treatment of the injured, and support for their families, while investigations continue into the cause of the fire," he added.

Further, Ruto prayed for comfort and strength for the families who lost students during the fire incident.

"May God grant comfort and strength to the grieving families during this painful time," he concluded.