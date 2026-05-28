Editor's Review The Ministry of Gender and Heritage has expressed sorrow following a tragic fire incident at Utumishi Girls Academy Senior School that left 16 learners dead and several others injured.

The Ministry of Gender and Heritage has expressed sorrow following a tragic fire incident at Utumishi Girls' Academy Senior School that left 16 learners dead and several others injured.

In a statement on Thursday, May 28, Gender and Heritage Cabinet Secretary Hanna Wendot said the State Department for Children Services had activated emergency child protection measures in response to the incident.

"We extend our heartfelt condolences to the families, guardians, school community, and all those affected by this unfortunate tragedy. We also wish a quick recovery to all injured learners currently receiving medical attention," the statement read.

Wendot said the government had moved swiftly to implement interventions aimed at protecting affected children and supporting their families.

"In line with the Children Act, 2022, particularly the provisions safeguarding the rights, welfare, protection and best interests of the child, the State Department for Children Services has activated child protection response mechanisms to support affected children and families during this difficult period.

"The State Department has deployed Children Officers and Child Protection personnel to coordinate immediate interventions, including safeguarding affected children, supporting family tracing and reunification, and ensuring emergency child protection services are provided," the statement added.

According to the ministry, psychosocial and counselling services are also being rolled out to assist survivors and those affected by the tragedy.

"Further, psychosocial support and trauma counselling services are being coordinated for survivors, bereaved families, teachers, and first responders to support emotional recovery and mental wellbeing. Family support and information desks are also being established to assist parents and guardians and facilitate coordinated case management services," the statement further read.

File image of a Kenya Red Cross tent at the Utumishi Girls' Academy

The ministry added that investigations and safety assessments would be conducted in collaboration with other agencies to determine the cause of the fire and recommend measures to prevent similar incidents.

"The State Department will work closely with relevant Government agencies, the Ministry of Education, County authorities, emergency response teams, Kenya Red Cross, and other stakeholders in ongoing investigations and child safeguarding assessments to establish compliance with safety standards and recommend corrective measures aimed at preventing future occurrences," the statement noted.

At the same time, Wendot emphasized the need for stricter enforcement of safety standards in schools across the country.

"The Ministry reiterates the importance of enforcing school safety standards, strengthening emergency preparedness systems, and enhancing child safeguarding mechanisms in all learning institutions across the country as envisaged under the Children Act, 2022," the statement added.

The government also warned members of the public and the media against sharing sensitive content related to the incident, especially involving minors.

"We urge the public and media to uphold the dignity, privacy, and protection of affected children and families by avoiding the sharing of graphic images, identities of minors, or unverified information relating to the incident," the statement concluded.

Elsewhere, President William Ruto has condoled with the families of students who lost their lives following the dormitory fire.

In a statement, Ruto said no words could ease the pain of losing young lives full of promise and dreams for the future.

"Our hearts and prayers are with the families who have lost their beloved daughters in the tragic fire at Utumishi Girls Academy in Gilgil. No words can truly ease the pain of losing young lives filled with promise, hope, and dreams for the future.

"As a nation, we mourn with the parents, guardians, teachers, and fellow students who are enduring this unimaginable tragedy," he stated.

Ruto noted that the government’s priority is to rescue the affected students, ensure the injured receive treatment, and provide support to the affected families as investigations into the tragedy continue.

"Our immediate attention is focused on the rescue of those affected, the treatment of the injured, and support for their families, while investigations continue into the cause of the fire," he added.

Further, Ruto prayed for comfort and strength for the families who lost students during the fire incident.

"May God grant comfort and strength to the grieving families during this painful time," he concluded.