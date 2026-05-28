Editor's Review Education Cabinet Secretary Julious Ogamba has announced that 16 students lost their lives following the tragic dormitory fire at Utumishi Girls Academy in Gilgil, Nakuru County.

Education Cabinet Secretary Julious Ogamba has announced that 16 students lost their lives following the tragic dormitory fire at Utumishi Girls Academy in Gilgil, Nakuru County.

Speaking during a press briefing on Thursday, May 28, CS Ogamba noted that 808 students were at the school when the fire broke out.

“Out of that number of 808, we have 16 fatalities whose identities will be identified, and the process of accounting will be taking place with our investigators. It is an unfortunate incident,” CS Ogamba said.

The Education CS mentioned that 79 students sustained injuries during the fire incident and were taken to the hospital for medical attention.

Ogamba said 71 of the injured students have been discharged from the hospital, while seven are still admitted.

Screengrab image of Utumishi Girls Academy Gate.

One of the injured students was picked up from the hospital by her parents.

“Out of the 808 girls, 79 were injured and taken to the hospital, they were treated, and 71 of them were discharged.

“We have seven currently admitted, and one has been picked by the parent from the hospital,” the Education CS stated.

According to CS Ogamba, the tragic fire at Utumishi Girls Academy broke out at around 12:45 AM on Thursday.

He noted that the cause of the fire has yet to be established, and investigations into the tragic incident are ongoing.

Meanwhile, President William Ruto has condoled with the families of students who lost their lives during the dormitory fire.

The Head of State said no words could ease the pain of losing young lives full of promise and dreams for the future.

“Our hearts and prayers are with the families who have lost their beloved daughters in the tragic fire at Utumishi Girls Academy in Gilgil.

“No words can truly ease the pain of losing young lives filled with promise, hope, and dreams for the future. As a nation, we mourn with the parents, guardians, teachers, and fellow students who are enduring this unimaginable tragedy,” Ruto stated.

The President noted that the government’s priority is to rescue the affected students, ensure the injured receive treatment, and provide support to the affected families as investigations into the tragedy continue.

Ruto further prayed for comfort and strength for the families who lost students during the fire incident.

“May God grant comfort and strength to the grieving families during this painful time,” Ruto added.