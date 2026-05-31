Editor's Review The government has announced that preparations for this year’s Madaraka Day celebrations in Wajir are nearing completion.

The government has announced that preparations for this year’s Madaraka Day celebrations in Wajir are nearing completion.

Speaking on Sunday, May 31, Interior Principal Secretary Raymond Omollo said final works are ongoing at Wajir Stadium ahead of the national celebrations that will be presided over by President William Ruto.

"Works at the Wajir Stadium, venue for this year's Madaraka Day, are in their final phase, with the facility set to host an estimated 10,000 attendees," he said.

The government has also adjusted the schedule for the celebrations to ensure participants are accommodated before temperatures rise during the day.

"Activities will begin early to avoid extreme heat, with all guests expected to be seated by 7:00 a.m. ahead of H.E. President William Samoei Ruto's arrival, while the programme will conclude by midday," Omollo added.

File image of Interior Principal Secretary Raymond Omollo

Omollo said preparations extend beyond the stadium itself, with several infrastructure projects underway in the area as part of broader efforts tied to hosting the national event.

"The remaining stadium works under KDF supervision will be completed after the celebrations, alongside ongoing efforts to improve local infrastructure, including road upgrades, community resettlement and enhanced water access through a newly drilled borehole," he further said.

Meanwhile, President William Ruto has pledged millions to help upgrade Habasawein Boys High School and make it a national institution.

The president was in the area Sunday, May 31, at the start of his working tour.

Addressing locals, the president pledged a host of development projects, including investment on transport and education.

Wajir South MP Mohammed Adow had requested a national school, to which the president affirmatively responded.

"We don't have a national school in Wajir South. If you could kindly facilitating the naming of Habaswein Boys to be a national school," said Adow.

The president promised to send Ksh50 million to the school to start off upgrading works toward being named a national centre of academic excellence.

The president directed that the school be constructed to match modern levels that befit a national school.

"As we prepare to make Habaswein Boys to be a national school, I will send Ksh50 million for the construction of the school to modern level," he said.