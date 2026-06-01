Editor's Review President William Ruto has been gifted 100 camels by elders from Wajir County during the Madaraka Day celebrations held in the county.

President William Ruto has been gifted 100 camels by elders from Wajir County.

Wajir Governor Ahmed Abdullahi announced the gift on Monday, June 1, during the Madaraka Day celebrations held at Wajir Stadium.

Governor Abdullahi said the gift reflects the community's highest form of recognition for their leaders.

The Wajir county boss said the camels will be delivered by the Wajir elders to President Ruto’s place of choice.

“When you honour summons in our culture, the highest honour is given to kings. The community for the king contributes 100 camels, the elders of Wajir have said that you are our king, and they will give you 100 camels to be delivered by them at a place of your choice, you are our sultan,” Governor Abdullahi announced.

Screengrab image of President William Ruto.

The Wajir Governor also thanked President Ruto for picking Wajir County to host the 63rd Madaraka Day celebrations.

“I express our profound gratitude to President William Ruto for according Wajir County and the wider Northern Eastern Kenya region the honour to host Madaraka Day,” he said. ]

Further, Governor Abdullahi asked President Ruto to consider renaming the Wajir Stadium after former minister the late Ahmed Khalif.

“Your Excellency, it will be a befitting tribute to name this magnificent stadium the Honorable Ahmed Khalif Stadium. He was not only a political leader but a religious leader who served as the Secretary General of the Supreme Council of Kenya Muslims,” Abdullahi stated.

President Ruto on Monday led the nation in marking the Madaraka Day celebrations at Wajir Stadium.

The gates to the 10,000-capacity Wajir stadium were open by 4 AM, and by 7 AM the stadium was filled to capacity.

Senior government officials, including Deputy President Kithure Kindiki and Cabinet Secretaries, are also attending the fete.

The program of the celebrations began at 7:00 AM due to the harsh weather conditions in Wajir and to accommodate the Muslim faithful who have mid-day prayers.