Editor's Review Ruto responded to the MP's proposal and promised to take action.

On Tuesday, June 2, Eldas Member of Parliament Adan Keynan proposed that Eldas Girls' Secondary school be named after President William Ruto.

Speaking during Ruto's tour of Wajir County, Keynan asked President Ruto to help improve the infrastructure of the school, which is one of the oldest in the country.

He stated that renaming it after the Head of State would ensure its development because his government was known for development projects.

"There is a school here named Eldas Girls', which is one of the oldest girls' secondary schools. Now that we have given you camels, we also want to give you a school, and we will rename it Hon. Ruto Eldas Girls'Secondary School."

"I know when you add the name, the school would be built, because they need a lot of infrastructure. They asked for this school to have your name so that it becomes like Moi Girls' Eldoret or Alliance Girls," Keynan stated.

A file photo of President William Ruto at the State Lodge in Wajir County.



However, Ruto rejected the proposal and promised to rehabilitate the school without it being named after him.

He instructed the Eldas Lawmaker to submit the details of the school's bank account for money to be remitted to facilitate the upgrading of the institution.

"On the issue of Eldas Girls, there is no need to change the name. Just get me the account number, and I will look for Ksh20 million so that we can continue to build the school. We will talk about the name later," the President noted.

The Lawmaker further requested the President to tarmac the roads in his constituency and create employment opportunities for the youths.

Ruto asked Keynan, who was elected under a Jubilee Party ticket, to ditch the faction and join the United Democratic Alliance (UDA).

Health Cabinet Secretary Aden Duale assured the President that the North Eastern Region would back his re-election as President in the upcoming election.

However, CS Duale hinted that the other elective seats would be shared between several political parties and independent candidates.

The President is on a three-day tour of the region after hosting the Madaraka Day Celebrations at the Wajir Stadium. This was the first time since Kenya's independence that the celebrations had been hosted in a county in the North Eastern region.