Editor's Review KeNHA has secured funding to support preparations for the expansion of the Mau Summit-Eldoret-Malaba highway under a PPP arrangement.

The Kenya National Highways Authority (KeNHA) has secured funding to support preparations for the expansion of the Mau Summit-Eldoret-Malaba highway under a Public-Private Partnership (PPP) arrangement.

In a notice on Tuesday, June 2, the agency announced that the government has received financing from the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB) toward the cost of preparing the road capacity enhancement project.

As such, KeNHA announced that it is now seeking consultants to undertake technical feasibility studies and transaction advisory services.

"The Government of the Republic of Kenya, through the Kenya National Highways Authority (KeNHA) has received financing from the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB or the Bank) toward the cost of the Preparation of the above project and intends to apply part of the proceeds for the consulting services for which this REOI is issued," the notice read.

KeNHA is seeking consulting services for a technical feasibility study covering approximately 245 kilometres of the road corridor.

"The consulting services (‘the Services’) include the undertaking of a technical feasibility study for the capacity enhancement of the Mau Summit-Eldoret-Malaba (A8) Road approx. 245km for implementation under a Public-Private Partnership (PPP) arrangement," the notice explained.

According to the notice, the study will provide the technical, environmental, social, climate and tolling inputs required to support subsequent PPP structuring and procurement.

KeNHA further noted that the consultant will undertake all specified tasks contained in the Terms of Reference, including a combination of international and local experts across engineering, traffic, tolling, environmental and social safeguards, climate assessment, and PPP technical disciplines.

The authority added that the final deliverables will be confirmed at the Request for Proposals (RFP) stage and that the assignment is expected to last 12 months.

"The expected start date of assignment is September 2026, subject to completion of the procurement process and contract signature," the notice further read.

File image of KeNHA Director General Luka Kimeli

KeNHA went ahead to outline qualification requirements for firms seeking to participate in the tender.

The authority said interested firms must demonstrate experience as lead transaction advisors on major toll road PPP projects.

"The Consultant shall demonstrate experience of having acted as the lead transaction advisor for at least two (2) toll road or expressway PPP projects that have reached financial close within the last fifteen (15) years," the notice indicated.

Additionally, services provided in those projects must have included financial modelling, project structuring, procurement documentation support, procurement process management and negotiations leading to financial close.

KeNHA also requires experience in large-scale highway planning and design projects or supervision of at least five highway projects in sub-Saharan Africa, each with a minimum construction value of $100 million, that are completed, under construction, or in operation

The selected consultant must also possess expertise in environmental and social safeguards.

"The Consultant shall demonstrate experience in preparing Environmental and Social Impact Assessments (ESIAs), Resettlement Action Plans (RAPs), and/or climate or greenhouse gas (GHG) assessments for at least two (2) high risk large infrastructure projects," the notice stated.

KeNHA noted that firms should have a proven track record of working on comparable projects and demonstrate operational capacity within Kenya.

The authority added that the consultant selection will be conducted under the AIIB’s procurement framework.

"A Consultant will be selected in accordance with the Quality and Cost Based Selection (QCBS) method set out in the AIIB’s Directive on Procurement Instructions for Recipients (PIR), July 26, 2024," the notice further read.

According to KeNHA, interested consulting firms have until 11:00 a.m. on June 23, 2026 to submit their expressions of interest.

Submissions are to be addressed to Deputy Director, Supply Chain Management, Kenya National Highways Authority (KeNHA), Barabara Plaza, Block C, 2nd Floor, Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA), off Airport South Road, along Mazao Road, P.O. Box 49712 – 00100, Nairobi, Kenya.

KeNHA also noted that electronic submission will not be permitted and that bid opening will take place publicly on the submission date.

Elsewhere, KeNHA has announced plans to hold a public participation forum in Githunguri Town as part of preparations for a road project along the Ruiru-Githunguri-Uplands Road corridor.

In a notice, the authority said the engagement aims to bring together stakeholders and residents to discuss the planned project and create awareness around its implementation process.

"The Kenya National Highways Authority (KeNHA) wishes to notify the public that there will be a public participation forum at Githunguri Town, along the Ruiru - Githunguri - Uplands Road," the notice read.

According to KeNHA, the engagement is expected to take place on Wednesday, June 3, with residents and stakeholders encouraged to attend and participate.

"The forum is scheduled to take place on Wednesday, June 3, 2026 from 9.00am to 11.00am at the Deputy County Commissioner's Compound, Githunguri Town," the notice added.

KeNHA explained that the exercise is intended to ensure residents and other stakeholders understand the planned road works and have an opportunity to share their views before implementation proceeds.

"This public engagement exercise, seeks to bring together all stakeholders and the public of Githunguri Town, to a common understanding in the implementation of the road project," the notice further read.