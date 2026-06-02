Editor's Review Students at Lenana School have been sent home indefinitely following unrest that broke out at the institution during prep time.

Students at Lenana School have been sent home indefinitely following unrest that broke out at the institution during prep time.

In a message sent to parents and guardians, the school’s chief principal confirmed that the decision was reached after disturbances were reported within the school.

"Following last night’s disturbances and unrest during prep time, the Board of Management and the school administration have decided to temporarily send all students home," the message read.

The administration explained that the temporary closure was necessary to create room for investigations and normalisation within the school environment before students can resume learning.

"This will allow time to restore calm and carry out a full assessment of the situation," the message added.

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Parents and guardians were instructed to report to the school early Tuesday morning to pick up their children.

"You are therefore requested to collect your son from school at 8:00 a.m. today. Please ensure that every student leaves the school compound only when accompanied by a parent, guardian, or an authorized representative," the message further read.

File image of Lenana School

The school has not yet announced when students will return, saying further communication will be issued once new arrangements are finalized.

"We will communicate the new reporting date and other necessary arrangements in due course. We sincerely regret any inconvenience this may cause and thank you for your understanding, cooperation, and continued support," the message concluded.

Elsewhere, fresh details have emerged regarding the dormitory fire at Utumishi Girls Senior School, with investigations revealing what allegedly motivated the students suspected of orchestrating the incident.

Investigators say the seven girls linked to the fire told detectives that frustrations over academic schedules, financial demands from the school, and influence from peers played a role in the events leading up to the blaze.

According to preliminary findings, the students reportedly expressed dissatisfaction after the school administration moved examinations from June 16 to June 2.

The students also reportedly raised concerns over a planned cultural event, claiming they were required to contribute financially towards its organisation.

Investigators further believe peer influence may have contributed to the unrest, with reports suggesting some of the students had been influenced by friends at a neighbouring boys’ school that had recently experienced a strike.

Authorities have established that the plan to set the dormitory on fire was allegedly conceived at around 9 p.m. before being executed roughly three hours later.

Forensic examination of CCTV footage reportedly captured key moments leading up to the incident, with investigators claiming that matchboxes and paraffin used during the attack may have been obtained hours before the fire broke out.