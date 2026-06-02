Editor's Review A fire broke out at Tarakwo High School in Bomet County on Monday night, marking yet another school fire incident.

A fire broke out at Tarakwo High School in Bomet County on Monday night, June 1, marking yet another school fire incident.

In a statement on Tuesday, June 2, Kenya Red Cross confirmed the latest fire and highlighted the worrying trend of school blazes being recorded in recent months.

"Last night, Kenya Red Cross responded to a school fire at Tarakwo High School in Bomet County. This is now the fifth fire incident since the tragic Utumishi Girls Academy fire," the statement read.

Kenya Red Cross revealed that dozens of similar incidents have already been recorded since the beginning of the year.

"Since the beginning of the year, Kenya Red Cross has responded to 37 school fire incidents across multiple counties," the statement added.

Although no injuries or deaths were reported following the Tarakwo High School fire, responders emphasized the urgent need for schools to strengthen fire safety measures.

"While thankfully no casualties were reported last night, these ongoing incidents remind us how urgent school fire prevention and safety measures are. We are on the ground in Bomet to assess needs and support the community," the statement concluded.

File image of Tarakwo High School

Meanwhile, students at Lenana School have been sent home indefinitely following unrest that broke out at the institution during prep time.

In a message sent to parents and guardians, the school’s chief principal confirmed that the decision was reached after disturbances were reported within the school.

"Following last night’s disturbances and unrest during prep time, the Board of Management and the school administration have decided to temporarily send all students home," the message read.

The administration explained that the temporary closure was necessary to create room for investigations and normalisation within the school environment before students can resume learning.

"This will allow time to restore calm and carry out a full assessment of the situation," the message added.

Parents and guardians were instructed to report to the school early Tuesday morning to pick up their children.

"You are therefore requested to collect your son from school at 8:00 a.m. today. Please ensure that every student leaves the school compound only when accompanied by a parent, guardian, or an authorized representative," the message further read.

The school has not yet announced when students will return, saying further communication will be issued once new arrangements are finalized.

"We will communicate the new reporting date and other necessary arrangements in due course. We sincerely regret any inconvenience this may cause and thank you for your understanding, cooperation, and continued support," the message concluded.