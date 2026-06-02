Editor's Review Prominent Eldoret farmer George Kili and his family are mourning another devastating loss after the death of his daughter, June Chebet Kili.

Prominent Eldoret farmer George Kili and his family are mourning another devastating loss after the death of his daughter, June Chebet Kili.

The tragedy comes barely two years after the family lost their son, Rodney Kili, in a tragic farm accident in Moiben, Uasin Gishu County.

In a statement, the University of Newcastle Community Leadership said Chebet died on Monday, June 1, while undergoing treatment.

"It is with profound sorrow and deep sadness that we announce the passing of a member of our community, Ms. June Chebet Kili, which occurred on Monday, June 1, 2026, while she was receiving treatment at Calvary Mater Hospital," the statement read.

File image of June Chebet Kili

Chebet had been pursuing her studies in Australia and was nearing an important milestone in her academic journey.

"June had been residing and studying in The University of Newcastle, NSW, Australia since 2024 and was looking forward to graduating from The University of Newcastle on 26/06/2026," the statement added.

Family members, friends, and members of the wider community have since been gathering for prayers and support meetings every evening at 1/58 Devon Street, Wallsend, NSW 2287.

"We extend our heartfelt condolences to her family and loved ones during this difficult time," the statement concluded.

In October 2024, the Kili family suffered another major tragedy following the death of her brother, Rodney.

Rodney died after he was crushed by farm machinery while working at the family farm.

According to investigators, Rodney had been calibrating a planter while it was operating when he reportedly slipped and fell beneath the machine, sustaining fatal injuries.

At the time, Uasin Gishu police confirmed investigations into the incident, with authorities stating that he succumbed shortly after suffering severe injuries caused by the machine.

His body was later moved from the farm and taken to a morgue in Eldoret.

Rodney had built a reputation as a young and ambitious farmer who championed modern farming methods at Komool Farm and Buffalo Millers.

His efforts in advancing modern agriculture previously earned him international recognition after he secured a place at the Global Farmer Roundtable in 2018, an achievement he dedicated to his father for his support and mentorship.