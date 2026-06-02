Editor's Review Nakuru Water and Sanitation Services Company (NAWASSCO) has explained a water supply disruption affecting several estates in Nakuru.

Nakuru Water and Sanitation Services Company (NAWASSCO) has explained a water supply disruption affecting several estates in Nakuru.

In a notice on Tuesday, June 2, the company said the interruption was caused by a power fault that has affected the operation of the Baharini Boreholes.

"We wish to inform you that water supply has been affected due to a sustained power fault impacting the operation of Baharini Boreholes," the notice read.

The disruption has affected customers in Murogi, Kabachia, Naka, Free Area, Kisulisuli, Manyani, Hygienic, Section 58, Racetrack, Mwariki, Lake View, Machanga, Kivumbini, Kaloleni, Flamingo, Langa Langa, parts of Freehold, and surrounding areas.

NAWASSCO said technicians from the power utility were working to restore normal operations.

Read More Nakuru Water Announces Water Interruption in Select Areas

"The KPLC team is on the ground working to resolve the fault," the notice added.

File image of people fetching water

Elsewhere, this comes days after the Nairobi City Water and Sewerage Company issued a warning to members of the public over a new scam targeting job seekers.

In a notice on Friday, May 29, the company raised concern after receiving reports that fraudsters are impersonating officials and asking applicants to send money under the pretense of processing documents before interviews.

"We have received reports of fake interview messages asking applicants to pay Ksh 100 via M-Pesa to 0141331967 for “medical document processing” before an interview," the notice read.

The company stressed that legitimate recruitment processes do not involve applicants paying money at any stage.

"Nairobi City Water & Sewerage Company will NEVER ask for money to apply, process documents, or secure an interview," the notice added.

Nairobi Water urged members of the public who receive such messages not to send money or provide personal documents to unknown individuals.

It advised anyone who encounters suspicious recruitment messages to report them immediately and verify information through its pilot line by calling 0703 080 000.