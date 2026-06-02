Editor's Review KNEC has announced the registration schedule for the 2026/2027 Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) examinations.

The Kenya National Examinations Council (KNEC) has announced the registration schedule for the 2026/2027 Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) examinations.

In a notice on Tuesday, June 2, the council said registration for the November 2026 Business and Technical examinations are set to commence on July 6, 2026.

According to the notice, registration for all examinations will be conducted online through KNEC’s examination portals.

For the November 2026 examination series, the registration period for institutional candidates, including those undertaking Business Single and Group subjects, will run from July 6, 2026, to September 11, 2026.

Candidates and institutions will be required to submit Course Work Assessment (CWA) and Project Marks by October 23, 2026.

Collection of advance instructions for practical examinations has been scheduled for October 12, 2026, while planning for hospitality practical papers will take place on November 11, 2026.

The practical and theory examinations will then be administered from November 16 to December 4, 2026.

KNEC has also outlined key examination processing milestones for the November 2026 series.

Milestone One keying will be conducted between September 7 and September 18, 2026, followed by Milestone Two from September 21 to October 2, 2026.

Milestone Three keying will take place from October 5 to October 23, 2026.

For the March 2027 examination series, registration will be open from November 2, 2026, to January 8, 2027.

The deadline for submission of Course Work Assessment and Project Marks has been set for February 26, 2027.

File image of KNEC offices

Candidates and institutions will collect advance instructions for practical examinations on February 15, 2027, while planning for hospitality practical papers will be conducted on March 10, 2027.

The practical and theory examinations are scheduled to run from March 15 to April 2, 2027.

The council further stated that Milestone One keying for the March 2027 series will be undertaken between January 11 and January 22, 2027.

Milestone Two will follow from January 25 to February 12, 2027, while Milestone Three will be conducted between February 15 and February 26, 2027.

For the July 2027 examination series, registration will take place from March 1, 2027, to May 7, 2027.

The deadline for submission of Course Work Assessment and Project Marks has been set for June 25, 2027.

Collection of advance instructions for practical examinations will be done on June 14, 2027, while planning for hospitality practical papers is scheduled for July 14, 2027.

Practical and theory examinations for the series will run from July 19 to August 6, 2027.

KNEC indicated that Milestone One keying for the July 2027 series will take place from May 10 to May 14, 2027.

Milestone Two will run from May 17 to June 11, 2027, while Milestone Three will be conducted between June 7 and June 18, 2027.

In its notice, the examinations council emphasized that there will be no provision for late registration.

KNEC urged institutions and candidates to adhere strictly to the registration timelines and other deadlines provided to ensure smooth administration of the examinations.

Elsewhere, this comes weeks after KNEC warned the public against a fake training advert claiming to promote a Senior School Assessment workshop for deputy principals, heads of departments (HODs), and directors of studies (DOS).

In a notice on Monday, May 18, KNEC distanced itself from the poster, which advertises a workshop allegedly set to take place at Kenyatta University Main Campus and requests participants to pay Ksh3,000.

The examination council clarified that it is neither organising nor participating in the advertised training.

"We wish to caution the public that KNEC is not the organiser, neither is it involved in the training being advertised in this poster," the council stated.

KNEC further stressed that it does not collect money from stakeholders for assessment training, warning members of the public to remain vigilant against fraudsters using its name and logo.

"As an organisation, KNEC is not in the business of collecting money from stakeholders for training on assessment," the notice added.

The fake poster claims the workshop would focus on senior school assessment and curriculum implementation.

It also includes payment details and contact information that the council has disowned.