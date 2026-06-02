Editor's Review Kenya Power has announced scheduled power interruptions across several parts of the country on Wednesday, June 3.

Kenya Power has announced scheduled power interruptions across several parts of the country on Wednesday, June 3.

In a notice on Tuesday, June 2, the company said the planned outages will impact parts of Nairobi, Kisii, Nyeri, Tharaka Nithi, Meru, and Kilifi counties.

In Nairobi County, customers in parts of Westlands will experience power interruptions from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

The affected areas include parts of Eldama Ravine Road, Ring Road, 2nd Parklands, 3rd Parklands, 6th Parklands, West Wood Hotel area, General Mathenge Drive, Mpaka Road, Suswa, parts of Peponi Road, Mwanzi Road, and nearby customers.

In Kisii County, electricity supply will be interrupted between 9:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m. in Menyinkwa, Masongo, and Kerina areas.

The outage will affect Nyamemiso, Masongo, Nyamonema, Ekerubo, Menyinkwa, Oigara, Ekerorano, Misesi, Itabago Bonyancha, Kerina, Nyansagati, Nyachenge, Mwata, Gakero, Nyabioto, Nyauno, Itibo Rianyabaro, Nyangiti, Nyamokenye Secondary School, Nubia, and adjacent customers.

Nyeri County has the highest number of scheduled interruptions, affecting three separate areas.

The first outage will affect the Tumutumu Hospital area from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., impacting Mathaithi, Gatomboya, Githima, Cosato Coffee Mill, Kiamaina, Unjiru, Kiawanduha, Grand Kago, Ichuga Secondary School, Kiawarigi, Kiangurwe, Gachuiro, General Chaina, Gathu-Ini, Itiati, Kiamucheru, Gitunduti, Kianjuguma, Kihuri, Gikore, Rititi, Kianjogu, Thaithi, Mahiga Springs, Ngaini, Kahira-Ini, Gatunai, and Gatunganga.

File image of Kenya Power technicians

Other affected areas are Hiriga, Mikundi, Chieni, Maganjo, Ruthagati, Ngorano, Kiondowe-Ini, Tegu Coffee Factory, Rugoka, Giagatika Market, Mbogo-Ini, Tumutumu Primary School, Tumutumu Hospital, Tumutumu Secondary School, Karia, Ikonju, Kiangoma Market, Kiangoma Primary School, Karie Coffee Factory, Mungaria Polytechnic, Wakamata, Kaiyaba, Mathira Technical Institute, Ngandu Girls Secondary School, Safaricom Boosters, Airtel Boosters, and nearby customers.

A separate outage in Nyeri will affect Ruai Primary and Muhonia areas from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., with Ruai Primary School, Muhonia, Ruai Mwai, Karimenu, and adjacent customers set to experience interruptions.

Another planned shutdown in Nyeri will affect the Le Prestine Hotel area between 9:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m.

Areas affected include Kirimara Coffee Factory, Kanuna Water Project, Kanuna Village, Kirichu Mature, Muruguru, Le Prestine Hotel area, and nearby customers.

In Tharaka Nithi County, electricity supply will be interrupted from 9:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. around Katwana Market area.

Customers in Kithaga Market, Nkarini Market, Samerton Hotel area, Kaareni Market, Total Katwana, Materi Market, Kathanje Market, Komarock Modern Hospital area, St. Orsola Materi Hospital area, and surrounding locations will be affected.

Meru County residents around Nguruki Market and Njeruni Market areas should also expect outages from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

The interruption will affect Mbugine Water Project, Njerune Village, Kireru Market, Kirimene, Mweru Coffee Factory, Gitine Dispensary, Mutuatine Egoji, Kaira Secondary School, Gakumukumu Primary School, Kaira Market, Gitine Market, Kirangine Market, and adjacent customers.

Meanwhile, in Kilifi County, power interruptions are scheduled from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. in Kakanjuni, Ganze, and Vitengeni areas.

Customers in Kakanjuni, Rojo, Dera, Ganze, Vitengeni, Matano Manne, Malanga, Bale, Baolala, and surrounding areas will experience the planned outage.