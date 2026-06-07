Editor's Review Sunny intervals dominate Nairobi this morning, with scattered showers likely later in the day.

The Kenya Meteorological Department forecasts rain in select counties this Sunday, June 7.

In its weather outlook released Saturday, June 6, the weatherman projects rain in over 30 counties, ranging from heavy downpours and showers, accompanied by thunderstorms.

According to the forecast, rainfall is expected in parts of the highlands west and east of the Rift Valley and along the coast.

Sunny intervals are dominating this morning in counties in the highlands west of the Rift Valley, the Lake Victoria Basin, and the Rift Valley, which include Kakamega, Vihiga, Busia, Bungoma, Kisumu, Kisii, Nyamira, Migori, Siaya, Homabay, Kericho, Nandi, Bomet, Nakuru, Elgeyo Marakwet, West Pokot, Baringo, Uasin Gishu, Trans‑Nzoia, and Narok.

More showers and thunderstorms are likely in the afternoon.

File photo of a weather station.

Cloudy skies are being experienced in the highlands east of the Rift Valley, including Nairobi, Nyeri, Muranga, Kirinyaga, Embu, Meru, Kiambu, Tharaka Nithi, Laikipia, Nyandarua, and Nairobi.

Showers and thunderstorms are expected in the afternoon.

In the north western region, covering Turkana and Samburu, sunny intervals are expected throughout the day, with strong southeasterly winds above 25 knots (12.5 m/s) forecast in parts of Turkana.

In the north eastern counties; Marsabit, Garissa, Mandera, Wajir, and Isiolo, light rains may occur in some places in the morning.

South eastern lowlands, comprising Machakos, Makueni, Kitui, Taita Taveta, and Kajiado, started with clouds before breaking into sunny intervals, with sunshine continuing in the afternoon.

Strong southerly winds above 25 knots (12.5 m/s) are expected over parts of Makueni and Kitui.

Along the coast, including Kwale, Mombasa, Kilifi, Lamu, and Tana River, showers are likely in some areas in the morning and afternoon.

Strong southerly winds above 25 knots (12.5 m/s) are forecast across all coastal counties.