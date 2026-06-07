Editor's Review Three suspects have been arrested following the death of Ugandan professional rugby player Sydney Gongodyo, who died after being attacked by a mob.

Three suspects have been arrested following the death of Ugandan professional rugby player Sydney Gongodyo, who died after being attacked by a mob.

Gongodyo, a key member of the Uganda Rugby Cranes and Pirates Rugby Club, died on Friday, June 5, after suffering severe injuries during the mob attack.

According to reports, witnesses claimed he was assaulted by members of the public who accused him of snatching a woman’s handbag.

Police attached to Kira Road Police Station reportedly moved quickly after the incident, rushing him to Mulago National Referral Hospital for treatment.

However, he later succumbed to his injuries at around 7:00 p.m.

Authorities have since confirmed the arrest of three suspects identified as Ssebagala Noordin, Ayebazibwe Roden, and Namukose Juliet in connection with the incident as investigations continue.

The death has triggered an outpouring of grief from the rugby fraternity, with the Uganda Rugby Union describing Gongodyo as a player who dedicated himself fully to the sport and country.

"On behalf of the Executive Committee of Uganda Rugby, the entire rugby fraternity, and on my own behalf, I convey our heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family of the late Gongodyo, his teammates at BPRFC, his colleagues on the national team, and the wider sporting community in Uganda and beyond," the union said.

The union highlighted his contribution to both club and country, saying his performances and leadership left a lasting impact.

"The late Sydney Gongodyo served Uganda with honour, discipline, and exceptional commitment. As a formidable forward for BPRFC, he was instrumental in the Club's successes in the Uganda Rugby Premiership 2025, and most recently his participation in the revamped Enterprise Cup that brought glory to both nation, and club earning the respect of opponents and teammates alike for his work rate, humility, and leadership on and off the field," it added.

Officials also described his death as a major loss for rugby in Uganda, noting that his character reflected the values the sport seeks to promote.

"His passing is a monumental loss not only to Black Pirates, and the Rugby Cranes, but to the entire rugby fraternity in Uganda. Sydney embodied the core values of our sport. Integrity, passion, solidarity, discipline, and respect. His legacy will continue to inspire young players who aspire to wear the national colours," the union noted.

File image of Sydney Gongodyo

The union also pledged support to his family and promised to work with his club to ensure he receives a proper farewell.

"Uganda Rugby stands in solidarity with the Gongody family during this period of grief. We shall liaise with BPRFC and the family to ensure that the late Sydney is accorded a dignified and befitting send-off," it further said.

The tragedy also drew condolences from continental rugby leadership, with Rugby Africa expressing sorrow over the death of the young player.

In its message, Rugby Africa extended condolences to Gongodyo’s family, teammates, and Uganda’s rugby community.

"To the family of Sydney Gongodyo, Black Pirates Rugby Club, the Uganda Rugby Cranes, and the wider Ugandan rugby community, my heart goes out to you, and offer my deepest condolences on the passing of Sydney Gongodyo," the body said.

The organization said moments like these transcend competition and remind the sporting community of its shared bonds.

"At times like these, beyond the competition, beyond the jerseys and the stadiums, we are first and foremost a family. Today, that family is grieving the loss of one of its own," it added.

It also reflected on the loss of a young athlete whose contributions extended beyond the pitch.

"It is always difficult when a young life is lost too soon. What remains, however, is the memory of his contribution, his presence in the team environment, and the mark he left on those who played alongside him," Rugby Africa further said.

This comes over a week after police in Kampala announced the death of a 34-year-old boda boda rider following an alleged altercation linked to football rivalry between Arsenal and Manchester United supporters.

In a statement on Monday, May 25, the Uganda Police Force said the incident occurred on Sunday evening, May 24, in the Bakuli area within Kampala Central Division.

"The Police at Old Kampala is investigating a murder incident that occurred on 24th May 2026 at approximately 6:30 PM in Bakuli, Kampala Central Division, Kampala District," Kampala Metropolitan Police Spokesperson Rachael Kawala said.

Police identified the deceased as Denis, a resident of Bakuli and a boda boda rider.

Investigators say the confrontation reportedly began after a disagreement between Denis and another man identified only as Musiramu.

The police statement further explained how the situation allegedly escalated into violence that led to Denis' death.

"It is further alleged that the disagreement escalated into a physical altercation during which the suspect reportedly struck Denis on the head, causing him to collapse and die instantly," UPF added.

Authorities said efforts to trace and arrest the suspect are ongoing as investigations continue into the incident.