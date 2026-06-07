Editor's Review The government is undertaking measures to avert restlessness in schools that culminate in tragedies.

The national government, through the Ministry of Education, has vowed to crack down on lawlessness that is taking over learning institutions across the country.

In the recent past, a string of school fires and strikes undertaken by learners has been reported across the country, with the climax being the deadly inferno at Utumishi Girls Academy, where at least 16 students died.

A host of schools have been closed, with learning suspended until further notice.

In light of the foregoing, Basic Education Principal Secretary Julius Bitok said the government would not sit back as a few elements strive to disrupt education.

Speaking during Educational Day at Kisabei Secondary School, Bomet County, the PS outlined what he said were causes of restlessness among learners leading to strikes and fire-related tragedies.

Bitok put schools on notice, calling the administrations out for apparently failing to address issues bedevilling the students.

Examination schedules and timetables are among the issues the PS noted that are causing restlessness among learners.

According to him, students resort to burning schools as a show of indifference and lack of interest.

He called on heads of institutions to give audience to the learners and address their concerns.

Basic Education PS Julius Bitok.

Bitok announced that school heads and principals have been instructed not to forcibly administer examinations to learners, nor indeed force them through other activities they may not be interested in.

"We have told the school principals and teachers not to force students to do exams. They should negotiate with them. If they are not ready, even for mock exams, they should talk to the students. It is better for exams to be postponed than to force them, because by morning, they may have burned down the school. We must ensure we listen to these learners. They have something to say," he said.

At the same time, the PS also took a dig at parents who cushion their children even when they err.

According to him, parents still reserve the responsibility of disciplining their children and shaping them into responsible people.

Meanwhile, as Bitok addresses the lawlessness in schools, a Naivasha court recently ordered nine students accused of involvement in the Utumishi Academy fire to remain at the Nakuru Children’s Remand Home for 21 days as investigations continue.

The directive followed their opposition to a prosecution request seeking 30 days’ detention.

The magistrate opted for a shorter period, ruling that they stay in custody until June 24, when the case will be mentioned again.

In its decision, the court highlighted the seriousness of the allegations and agreed with prosecutors that releasing the minors could compromise witnesses.

The defence had argued there were no sufficient grounds to deny bond, but the plea was rejected.

The suspects are being investigated for possible murder and arson charges linked to the dormitory blaze that killed 16 students.

CCTV footage showed five students moving through the dormitory shortly after midnight on May 28, tiptoeing between sleeping areas and appearing to check if others were asleep.

The group was first seen near one cube before heading to another, where they briefly disappeared from view.