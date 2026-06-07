Editor's Review The government has announced a support package of Ksh200,000 to each family that lost their loved ones in the Utumishi Girls Academy dormitory fire incident.

The government has announced a support package of Ksh200,000 to the families that lost their loved ones in the Utumishi Girls Academy dormitory fire incident.

In a statement on Sunday, June 7, Government Spokesperson Isaac Mwaura said all the affected families, including that of the parent who died while travelling to pick up her child from the school, will receive the support package.

Mwaura noted that the government remains committed to supporting the affected families from the incident.

According to Mwaura, the state has already facilitated the airlifting and transfer of injured students from St Joseph Hospital in Gilgil to Kenyatta National Hospital (KNH) for specialised treatment and will settle all medical expenses incurred at both medical facilities.

“The Government has undertaken various interventions to support the affected families and students including: Facilitating the airlifting and transfer of injured students from St. Joseph Hospital to Kenyatta National Hospital (KNH) for specialized treatment and committed to meeting all medical expenses incurred at both hospitals and paying Ksh200,000 to each bereaved family including the family of the parent who tragically lost her life while coming to pick her child,” said Mwaura.

File image of Governmnet Spokesperson Isaac Mwaura.

The government spokesperson also said the government will cater for funeral-related expenses, including mortuary charges, coffins, and transportation of the deceased.

Further, Mwaura said that a requiem mass for the deceased students will be held at Utumishi Girls Academy on a date to be announced.

“The multi-agency team, comprising of the National Disaster Operations Centre (NDOC) and other representatives, continues to coordinate support for the affected families and oversee the implementation of these interventions,” he added.

The tragic Utumishi Girls Academy dormitory fire broke out on Thursday, May 28, at around 12:45 AM.

The tragic fire resulted in the death of 16 students, while 79 others sustained injuries and were rushed to the hospital.

On June 3, a Naivasha court ordered nine students linked to the deadly fire at Utumishi Girls Academy in Gilgil to remain at the Nakuru Children’s Remand Home for 21 days as investigations continue.

The students had opposed an application by the prosecution seeking to detain them for 30 days.

However, the court granted a shorter detention period, directing that they remain in custody until June 24, when the matter will be mentioned again.

In its ruling, the court noted that the allegations under investigation are serious and that the suspects are known to potential witnesses.

The magistrate agreed with the prosecution’s concerns that releasing the students at this stage could interfere with witnesses.

The minors are being investigated in connection with the dormitory fire that claimed the lives of 16 students.

Investigators are pursuing possible murder and arson charges.