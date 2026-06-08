Editor's Review Aladwa has been in the hospital for more than a week.

On Monday, June 8, the President of the Kenya Professional Boxing Commission (KPBC), Reuben Ndolo, visited Makadara Member of Parliament (MP) George Aladwa at the Nairobi Hospital.

According to Aladwa, Ndolo visited him at his hospital ward to check up on him after he was taken ill.

Earlier in the day, National Cohesion and Integration Commission (NCIC) Commissioner Jackson Kedogo had also visited and prayed for him.

"Thank you very much Hon Reuben Ndolo, Erick Bob, and Franklin Emebenzi, for taking the time to visit and know how I am faring," the MP wrote.

Aladwa has spent more than a week in the hospital, as he first shared photos of himself in the ward on June 1. However, he did not disclose what he was suffering from.

A file photo of Senator Hamida Kibwana and Makadara MP George Aladwa.



ODM National Chairperson, Gladys Wanga, Deputy Secretary General Catherine Omanyo and Raila Odinga Junior had also visited him during the week he has been admitted at the medical facility.

He has also been visited by Nominated Senator Hamida Kibwana, Members of County Assembly (MCAs) from Nairobi County and the County Chief Officer for Water and Sewerage Services, Oscar Omoke.

The Lawmaker expressed gratitude to the leaders for taking time to visit, support and encourage him during his admission.

Several Kenyans have also reached out to the MP to wish him a quick recovery and encourage him to fight through the illness.

Elsewhere, Wiper Party Leader Kalonzo Musyoka and former Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko visited the home of Nairobi politician aspirant, Anne Kagure, whose mother passed away on June 5.

Kagure eulogised the late Mary Wangui Mwangi as a woman of great strength, faith, wisdom and love.

She revealed that losing a mother is one of life’s most painful experiences and expressed gratitude for the comfort, prayers, and solidarity shown to her family.