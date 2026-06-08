Editor's Review Kenya Power has announced scheduled power interruptions affecting parts of Uasin Gishu and Bungoma counties on Tuesday.

Kenya Power has announced scheduled power interruptions affecting parts of Uasin Gishu and Bungoma counties on Tuesday, June 9.

In a notice on Monday, June 8, the company said the outages are meant to facilitate routine maintenance works.

In Uasin Gishu County, the scheduled maintenance will affect the Merewet area from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Areas expected to experience power interruptions include Merewet, Teresia, Mumetet, Kapnyongi, Chepkongi and adjacent customers.

Meanwhile, Bungoma County will experience two separate maintenance exercises.

The first outage will affect areas under Terem Power and Kapkateny from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

Areas expected to be affected include those in Kapkateny, Terem Power, Koroyowandet, Kimalewa Market and adjacent customers.

The second maintenance exercise in Bungoma County will run from 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. and affect areas around Lugulu and Munyikana.

Areas listed under this schedule include Munyikana, Mwalim House, Dinah, Santa Barbra, Malaha, Sirisia, Bujosi, Webuye Jaggery, Noah Wekesa, Lugulu, Misikhu, Wananchi, Lavington and adjacent customers.

File image of Kenya Power technicians

Meanwhile, Kenya Power has announced a phased plan to shut down all remaining payment counters across its banking halls by June 2027.

In a statement on Monday, June 8, the company said the move comes amid growing adoption of online platforms, revealing that digital channels currently handle more than five million customer interactions each month.

According to Kenya Power, under the transition plan, payment counter closures will happen in three stages.

The first phase will see offices in Nyeri, Thika, and Kisii close their counters by June 2026.

The second phase targets Nakuru, Kisumu Electricity House, and Eldoret by December 31, 2026, before the final phase concludes with Nairobi Electricity House, Stima Plaza, and Mombasa Electricity House shutting their counters by June 30, 2027.

As the changes take effect, employees previously stationed at payment counters will be reassigned to customer support and digital literacy roles under the company's Twende Digital initiative.

Kenya Power also plans to roll out an internal customer experience training programme that will target more than 1,500 frontline employees nationwide.