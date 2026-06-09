Editor's Review The Judiciary has outlined the role of the Office of the Judiciary Ombudsman (OJO), an administrative office operating under the Office of the Chief Justice.

The Judiciary has outlined the role of the Office of the Judiciary Ombudsman (OJO), an administrative office operating under the Office of the Chief Justice, tasked with receiving and processing complaints from members of the public and Judiciary employees.

In an update on Tuesday, June 9, the Judiciary said the office was established to help rebuild public confidence in the institution.

The Office of the Judiciary Ombudsman is mandated to receive and process complaints made by members of the public against the Judiciary, judicial officers, and judicial staff.

It also handles complaints from Judiciary employees while promoting transparency, accountability, and public participation within the institution.

In carrying out its functions, the office provides a confidential, neutral, independent, and informal process aimed at facilitating the fair and equitable resolution of grievances.

The Judiciary explained that the Ombudsman’s office handles a range of complaints related to court operations and service delivery.

These include missing court files, delayed cash bail refunds, corruption and integrity concerns, frequent adjournments of cases, and absenteeism from work.

However, the office does not deal with complaints concerning the merits of a case, dissatisfaction with a court ruling or judgment, or appeals against court decisions.

Such matters are addressed through established judicial processes, including appeals before higher courts.

File image of Chief Justice Martha Koome

Members of the public can lodge complaints through several channels, including visiting the office in person, making phone calls, sending messages via WhatsApp, writing emails, submitting letters, or using the Judiciary’s e-filing platform.

The Judiciary has encouraged individuals with complaints relating to court services, judicial officers, or staff conduct to utilize the available channels to seek assistance and resolution.

For inquiries and complaints, the Office of the Judiciary Ombudsman can be reached through the telephone numbers +254 748 676 862 and +254 748 645 711, or via email at [email protected] and [email protected].

The office is located at Reinsurance Plaza, Taifa Road, 2nd Floor, Podium Wing.

This comes two weeks after Chief Justice Martha Koome has appointed Lady Justice Wanjiru Karanja as the Acting President of the Court of Appeal.

In an update on Friday, May 29, the Judiciary said the appointment takes effect after the completion of Justice Daniel Musinga’s term at the helm of the appellate court.

"This follows the completion of Justice Daniel Musinga's non-renewable term of five years on May 24, 2026," the update read.

The Judiciary also noted that Karanja, who is currently the most senior judge at the Court of Appeal, will serve in the acting capacity until judges elect a substantive president.

"Justice Karanja is the court's senior most judge. She will hold the position pending the election of a substantive president by the Judges of Appeal," the update added.

Karanja holds a Master of Laws degree (LLM) from the University of London and a Bachelor of Laws degree (LLB) from the University of Nairobi.

She began her judicial career in March 1985 when she was appointed District Magistrate II (Professional).

Over the years, Karanja rose through the ranks and became the Chief Magistrate in charge of the Anti-Corruption Court in 2002.

In 2004, she was appointed as a High Court judge and served in several stations before joining the Court of Appeal in 2012.

Karanja is also a member of the Chartered Institute of Arbitrators London and Kenya chapters.