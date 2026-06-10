Editor's Review Wandayi further directed the reduction of electricity costs by Ksh0.2685 per kWh.

Energy Cabinet Secretary Opiyo Wandayi, on Wednesday, June 10, reiterated the government's commitment to ensuring a stable fuel supply.

CS Wandayi confirmed that Kenya had secured a consistent fuel supply until the end of July 2026 despite the global volatility in the fuel market.

He added that the government had taken decisive steps to ensure that the country is powered by ensuring affordable, reliable and sustainable energy.

"Fuel deliveries have already been secured through the end of July, ensuring uninterrupted supply and shielding Kenyans from the shortages and disruptions experienced elsewhere," Wandayi reiterated.

The Energy Boss confirmed that the government was keen to fulfil its promise to the transport sector to lower the price of diesel in the next fuel price review.

A file image of an attendant fueling a car at a petrol station.



"The Government will ensure further reduction in diesel prices in the next monthly review, recognising that diesel powers transport, agriculture, manufacturing and the wider economy. Lower diesel prices ultimately translate into lower costs for businesses and greater relief for Kenyan families," he stated.

Wandayi, who held a meeting with the Kenya Association of Manufacturers, stated that the government was keen on maintaining a stable and predictable environment that supports positive cash flow for industry players, safeguards jobs and preserves confidence in the market.

He explained that the cost of doing business has a direct impact on competitiveness, investment and livelihoods.

The CS listed several initiatives that the state had taken to lower the costs, including the Time-of-use programme, which incentivises industries to expand operations to off-peak hours by offering significantly lower electricity costs.

Furthermore, he confirmed the suspension of the proposed electricity tariff review and announced the immediate reduction in electricity costs.

"Effective June 2026, electricity costs have reduced by Ksh 0.2685 per kWh. This reduction is driven by a significant drop in the Forex Adjustment component, a decrease in the Fuel Energy Cost (FEC) and increased hydropower generation," Wandayi declared.

He explained that the move will ensure that the gains within the manufacturing sector are shared directly with Kenyans.

The Energy CS promised to continue engaging Kenyans openly, keep its commitments and take practical measures that protect consumers, support businesses and strengthen the economy.