Editor's Review Ogamba addressed questions on whether students who were already at home would go on half-term.

Education Cabinet Secretary Ogamba Migos on Wednesday, June 10, confirmed that the Ministry would review the school calendar to shorten the second term.

CS Ogamba stated that the new changes will ensure a balance in the length of terms and will take effect in the 2027 academic year.

He explained that investigations into the spate of unrest in senior secondary schools were linked to the duration of Term 2.

"Starting next year, the Ministry shall rationalise the school calendar to ensure that the terms are balanced and that the second term is not as long as it has been," Ogamba disclosed.

He explained that in the current format, the second term runs for 14 weeks, while the first and third terms last for 12 and nine weeks, respectively.

A file photo of Education CS Ogamba Migos addressing the press from Jogoo House.



"We are now going to rationalise that and have 12 weeks across the board,” the Education Boss reiterated.

Meanwhile, he maintained that the mid-term dates of this year's second term remain as scheduled - between June 24 and June 28.

He also addressed questions on whether the students who were already at home due to school unrest would proceed for half term. The CS explained that the decision was at the discretion of their respective school's administration.

"For the students who have already gone home and are coming back, such cases will be treated on a case-by-case basis by the heads of those institutions," Ogamba reiterated.

The CS instructed parents and guardians to use the break to provide guidance and support for their children, and that any grievances raised by the students should be shared with the schools.

Ogamba further directed schools to urgently convene consultative Parents Association meetings to review the state of affairs and learner welfare in their respective schools.

His statement comes amid a spate of school unrest that has led to disruption in learning in 204 institutions.

The CS maintained that the government was keen on addressing the crisis and called for collaboration between school management, parents and learners.