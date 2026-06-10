Editor's Review Five suspects are in police custody following a breakthrough in investigations into a brutal double murder that shocked residents of Tonto Village in Tharaka Nithi County.

Five suspects are in police custody following a breakthrough in investigations into a brutal double murder that shocked residents of Tonto Village in Kamwimbi Location, Tharaka Nithi County.

In a statement on Wednesday, June 10, the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) said the arrests were made by detectives from the Crime Research and Intelligence Bureau (CRIB), who have been probing the attack that occurred on May 21, leaving two people dead and two others seriously injured.

The DCI detailed the events of the night when the gang allegedly struck the homestead, noting that the attackers escalated their violence as they moved further into the compound.

"At approximately 9:00 p.m., the attackers stormed the homestead, unleashing chaos as they fatally assaulted a man at the entrance.

"In a brazen display of violence, the assailants fired several shots into the air to intimidate nearby residents before they advanced deeper into the compound, where they ruthlessly took the life of an elderly woman," the statement read.

According to investigators, the attack also left two other victims with severe injuries.

"Amidst the brutality, two other victims were left seriously injured and urgently rushed to the hospital for life-saving treatment," the statement added.

Given the seriousness of the incident, detectives from the specialised unit took charge of the case and launched extensive investigations aimed at identifying those responsible.

"Owing to the grave nature of the incident, detectives from CRIB Headquarters swiftly took over the investigation, embarking on an intensive intelligence-led operation," the statement further read.

The DCI said investigators combined intelligence gathering with forensic examinations to track down those believed to have participated in the killings.

"Through meticulous detective work and forensic analysis, they began to unearth the identities of several suspects believed to be directly connected to this horrific attack.

"A series of well-coordinated operations conducted between June 4 and June 8 culminated in the arrest of five individuals: Benson Mugendi Patrick, Kibet Collins Kemboi, Wilson Kinyua Nyaga, Josphat Nyaga Njue, and Joseph Kinyua Njeru, famously known as Maruu," the statement noted.

File image of DCI headquarters

Detectives said preliminary findings point to a carefully orchestrated criminal plan, with forensic evidence and intelligence reports playing a key role in piecing together the case.

"Preliminary investigations reveal a meticulously planned criminal conspiracy. Forensic analysis and intelligence reports have proven crucial in unravelling this chilling plot," the statement concluded.

The five suspects remain in custody as investigators complete processing ahead of their arraignment in court.

This comes two months after DCI announced investigations into two separate murder incidents reported in Siaya and Bungoma counties.

In a statement on Sunday, April 5, the DCI said three suspects has been arrested, and crucial exhibits secured.

In Siaya County, two male suspects were arrested after members of the public intercepted them while allegedly attempting to dump the body of an unidentified man along the Busia-Kisumu Highway near the Savanah area in Ugunja.

The suspects were subjected to mob injustice before police officers intervened and rescued them.

According to the DCI, the two suspects sustained injuries during the incident but were later treated and discharged.

"The duo, identified as Joseph Omondi (43) and Calisto Oyugi (38), were treated at Ambira Level 4 Hospital and later discharged. They remain in custody as investigations continue," the statement read.

Police also confirmed that the body of the deceased showed signs of trauma and has since been moved to a mortuary as efforts to identify him continue.

In a separate case in Bungoma County, detectives based in Bungoma West arrested a Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) serviceman linked to the murder of 45-year-old Wycliff Masasabi Wanambuko.

The incident reportedly occurred at a social joint in Wamono Centre.

The suspect, Corporal Moses Wamema Kirui of Lanet Barracks, was arrested on Saturday, April 4, and remains in custody as investigators piece together the events leading to the fatal incident.

Authorities say a key piece of evidence was recovered at the scene and is now part of the ongoing investigation.

"A blood-stained blue T-shirt believed to be linked to the incident was recovered and preserved as an exhibit, while the body of the deceased was moved to Bungoma County Hospital mortuary pending postmortem," the statement further read.