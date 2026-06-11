Editor's Review The Kenya National Highways Authority (KeNHA) has announced a temporary traffic disruption in sections of Mombasa Road and the Nairobi Expressway this weekend.

The Kenya National Highways Authority (KeNHA) has announced a temporary traffic disruption in sections of Mombasa Road and the Nairobi Expressway this weekend.

In a public notice on Thursday, June 11, KeNHA said the section of the Mombasa-bound carriageway of Mombasa Road and both carriageways of the Nairobi Expressway between Airtel Complex and General Motors will be closed for 24 hours.

The authority noted that the section will be closed from Saturday, June 13, at 10 PM to Sunday, June 14, at 10 PM.

“The Kenya National Highways Authority (KeNHA) wishes to notify the public that a section of the Mombasa-bound carriageway of Mombasa Road (A8), and both carriageways of the Nairobi Expressway between Airtel Complex and General Motors will be closed from Saturday, June 13, 2026, to Sunday, June 14, 2026, for 24 hours from 10.00 pm,” read the notice.

KeNHA explained that the closure of the section will facilitate the installation of fabricated footbridge beams for the Airtel Footbridge across the Nairobi Expressway carriageway.

File image of Mombasa Road.

“This is to allow for installation of the fabricated footbridge beams of the Airtel Footbridge across the Expressway Carriageway,” KeNHA stated.

The authority advised motorists to cooperate with the police officers and traffic marshals who will be on site.

Motorists were also urged to follow the proposed traffic management plan.

“KeNHA advises motorists to follow the proposed traffic management plan below and cooperate with the police and traffic marshals on site,” KeNHA added.

This comes days after the Kenya Urban Roads Authority (KURA) announced it would close a section of the Kenyatta Avenue, Valley Road, and Jakaya Kikwete Road between June 12, 2026, and February 12, 2027.

The authority explained that the road closure would allow room for bridge construction works along the section of the road.

KURA also announced that a section of Haile Selassie Avenue would be partially closed from Friday, June 12, to Monday, October 12.

The authority explained that the four-month closure would pave the way for the installation of a bridge along the section of the road between the SHA Headquarters and Madison Insurance House.