Editor's Review Kakamega Governor Fernandes Barasa has suspended Economic Planning and Investment Chief Officer Samuel Limisi Imbwaka.

Kakamega Governor Fernandes Barasa has suspended Economic Planning and Investment Chief Officer Samuel Limisi Imbwaka.

In a statement on Thursday, June 11, Governor Barasa said the suspension was effected in accordance with the Conflict of Interest Act, 2025, as well as Public Service Human Resource Policies and Procedures Manual and the Kakamega County Human Resource Manual.

“Pursuant to Section 25 of the Conflict of Interest Act, 2025, Section J.18 of the Public Service Human Resource Policies and Procedures Manual, 2016, and Section 18 of the Kakamega County Human Resource Manual, 2022.

“I have suspended Chief Officer Samuel Limisi Imbwaka of the Department of Economic Planning and Investment,” read the statement in part.

However, the Kakamega County boss did not disclose the specific reasons behind Imbwaka’s suspension.

File image of Kakamega Governor Fernandes Barasa

Governor Barasa appointed Diminah Chikamai to serve as the Economic Planning and Investment Chief Officer in an acting capacity.

“In the interim, CPA Diminah Chikamai shall assume the responsibilities of the office in an acting capacity to ensure continuity and uninterrupted service delivery,” the statement added.

This comes a week after Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja suspended Nairobi County Chief Officer for Urban Planning Patrick Analo pending the conclusion of his case with the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC).

In a statement on Friday, June 5, Sakaja announced that Analo will not be allowed to access his office, any official documents, or any official systems during this period.

The Nairobi Governor consequently appointed Dominic Mutegi, the Director of Development Management, to act in this capacity with immediate effect.

Governor Sakaja maintained that the Nairobi City County was firmly committed to integrity, transparency, accountability, and prudent stewardship of public resources.

He added that neither he nor the country government will shield any individual found to have engaged in corrupt practices, regardless of their position or status.

"Every public officer is individually accountable for their actions and must be prepared to answer to the law where allegations of wrongdoing arise. All officers are reminded of this individual culpability as well as their professional responsibilities to their respective professional bodies," he stated.