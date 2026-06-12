Editor's Review The Office of the Ombudsman has resolved a land-related dispute in Isiolo County that resulted in the relocation of electricity infrastructure installed on a resident’s property.

The Commission on Administrative Justice has successfully resolved a land-related dispute in Isiolo County that resulted in the relocation of electricity infrastructure installed on a resident’s property.

In a statement on Friday, June 12, the Office of the Ombudsman said the matter was brought before the commission by a resident of Kambi Odha, who complained that officials from Kenya Power had entered his land in 2021 and erected electricity poles and power lines without informing him or obtaining his consent.

According to the complainant, the installation took place while he was working in Nyeri.

He argued that the additional power lines were unnecessary since both his home and property already had electricity connectivity.

The complainant further stated that the infrastructure appeared to have been installed mainly to supply electricity to neighbouring properties.

He told the Commission that the power lines had negatively affected his ability to fully utilize and develop his land.

The complainant also raised safety concerns, noting that some of the lines were hanging above his house, creating anxiety for him and his family due to the potential danger they posed.

He said he had repeatedly sought assistance from Kenya Power’s Isiolo Regional Office, but his efforts did not yield any action.

The complainant further alleged that during his latest attempt to have the power lines relocated, he was asked to pay Ksh75,000 to facilitate their removal and transfer.

File image of Commission on Administrative Justice Chairperson Charles Dulo

Following receipt of the complaint, the commission on Administrative Justice initiated investigations and formally engaged the Chief Executive Officer of Kenya Power.

When the initial inquiry went unanswered, the Ombudsman issued two follow-up reminders seeking a response.

The intervention ultimately led to Kenya Power relocating the electricity poles and power lines, resolving the matter to the satisfaction of the complainant.

In a letter addressed to the commission, the complainant thanked the Ombudsman’s office for helping him secure a solution after years of frustration.

"It is my honour and pleasure to inform you that your office has impressed me with your assistance. You have made me believe in your vision of a society that upholds administrative justice. I appreciate your work, and justice has been served," he wrote.

This comes weeks after the Office of the Ombudsman facilitated the payment of Ksh3.86 million to a landowner following delays in compensation by the Kenya Electricity Transmission Company Limited (KETRACO).

In a statement on Monday, April 27, the commission said the payment relates to the compulsory acquisition of land for a power project.

The Office of the Ombudsman detailed how the complaint was initiated and the steps taken to ensure the landowner received his dues.

"Mr. S.K. lodged a complaint with the Commission, citing delays by the company in settling dues amounting to Ksh3,861,676, owed as compensation for the compulsory acquisition of a portion of his land, parcel number Naivasha/Mwichiringiri/Block 4 (Mirera)/1, measuring 1.78 acres," the statement read.

The land in question was acquired for the construction of the Olkaria–Lessos–Kisumu 400/220 kV Transmission Line Project.

Following the complaint, the Office of the Ombudsman intervened directly with KETRACO’s leadership to push for a resolution.

"The Commission subsequently engaged the Managing Director of KETRACO, leading to the full payment of the outstanding compensation of Ksh3,861,676 to Mr. S.K," the statement added.