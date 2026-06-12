Editor's Review Residents of Uriri in Migori County are set to benefit from expanded healthcare services following the transformation of Piny Owacho Hospital into a Level 3A facility.

Residents of Uriri in Migori County are set to benefit from expanded healthcare services following the transformation of Piny Owacho Hospital into a Level 3A facility.

In a statement on Friday, June 12, Interior Principal Secretary Raymond Omollo said the government's ongoing healthcare reforms are increasingly being supported by investments in infrastructure aimed at strengthening service delivery at the grassroots level.

"The ongoing reforms in the health sector aimed at achieving Universal Health Coverage (UHC) are increasingly driven by infrastructure upgrades, particularly in rural facilities where access to quality care has long been limited," he said.

Omollo noted that the development of Piny Owacho Hospital reflects the government's commitment to enhancing primary healthcare services.

"The transformation of Piny Owacho Level 3A Hospital in Uriri Constituency, Migori County, demonstrates this shift from basic care to strengthened primary healthcare delivery," he added.

File image of Piny Owacho Hospital

Omollo traced the facility's growth from a modest dispensary to a modern healthcare institution serving a wider population.

"Originally a small dispensary, the facility whose foundation stone was laid by President William Ruto in October 2023, was later elevated and officially commissioned in March 2026 by the President as a fully functional Level 3 hospital, marking its transition into a modernized county health facility," he further said.

File image of Piny Owacho Hospital

According to Omollo, the elevation of the hospital has been accompanied by the introduction of several critical healthcare services and facilities aimed at improving patient outcomes and reducing referrals to distant hospitals.

"It now features a maternity and neonatal wing to improve maternal outcomes, inpatient wards for short-stay care, outpatient diagnostic units for consultations and immunization tracking and an advanced medical laboratory to enhance rapid testing and reduce referrals to distant facilities," he concluded.

File image of Piny Owacho Hospital

Elsewhere, Omollo has issued an update on the construction of a passenger terminal at Kabunde Airstrip in Homa Bay County.

In a statement, he said the construction of the terminal is progressing well, noting that reinforced concrete columns have already been erected, and foundation work is ongoing.

"Construction of the terminal is actively underway, with reinforced concrete columns already erected and foundation works progressing, including damp-proofing using black polythene sheeting," read part of the statement.

Once completed, the terminal will feature passenger check-in counters, security screening areas, baggage handling facilities and administrative offices.

Omollo also said complementary works are ongoing at the airstrip, including the construction of an aircraft parking apron, taxiways, storm-water drainage systems, perimeter fencing, access roads and parking bays.

"Implemented by the Kenya Airports Authority (KAA), the project is set to transform Kabunde from a modest airstrip into a functional Class C regional aviation hub," he stated.

The expansion of Kabunde airstrip’s runway was completed in April 2026, extending it from 1.1 kilometres to 1.3 kilometers.

The expanded runway now allows aircraft such as the De Havilland Canada Dash 8-100 to operate at full capacity.

"With runway, taxiways and airfield markings complete, flight operations have resumed, with scheduled services linking Homa Bay to Wilson Airport in Nairobi," the Interior PS said.

Further, Omollo said the State Department for Internal Security and National Administration is coordinating security arrangements around the facility to ensure safe operations as the project progresses.

"This ensures the safety of passengers, protects critical infrastructure and maintains order as the facility transitions into a key regional aviation gateway," he further said.