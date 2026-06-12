Editor's Review The Kenyan Embassy in Kuwait has dismissed reports that the Kuwaiti government has prohibited the recruitment of domestic workers from Kenya.

The Kenyan Embassy in Kuwait has dismissed reports that the Kuwaiti government has prohibited the recruitment of domestic workers from Kenya.

In a statement on Thursday, June 11, the embassy clarified that Kenya has not been barred from sending domestic workers to Kuwait.

The embassy explained that the Kenyan government voluntarily suspended the deployment of domestic workers to Kuwait about a decade ago.

“Kenya has not been newly banned from sending domestic workers to Kuwait. The Government of Kenya voluntarily suspended the deployment of domestic workers to Kuwait approximately ten years ago, and that position remains in effect,” read the statement in part.

The embassy said that the recent communication from the Kuwaiti authorities does not amount to a fresh restriction targeting Kenya.

File image of Kenyan Ambassador to Kuwait Halima Mohamed.

At the same time, the Kenyan Embassy noted that the Kenyan and Kuwait governments are currently engaged in ongoing consultations aimed at developing a bilateral framework for the domestic labour sector.

According to the embassy, the discussions seek to establish mutually agreed mechanisms, procedures, and safeguards to guide future cooperation in labour mobility.

“The objective of these discussions is to establish mutually agreed mechanisms, procedures, and safeguards that would support future cooperation in this area,” the embassy stated.

Further, the mission clarified that the current position applies only to the domestic worker category.

The embassy added that other categories of Kenyan workers remain eligible to seek employment opportunities in Kuwait in line with the laws and regulations of both countries.

“The Embassy therefore wishes to assure the Kenyan public and all stakeholders that the recent reports should not be construed as a new ban on Kenyan workers or as reflecting any adverse change in employment opportunities for Kenyans in Kuwait,” the statement added.

The clarification comes days after Kuwait’s Interior Ministry issued a circular restricting the recruitment of domestic workers from several African countries.

The ministry also approved the recruitment of domestic workers from ten countries in Africa and Asia.

On Tuesday, June 9, President William Rutio secured employment for 1,000 in Norwegian shipping companies.

In a statement, President Ruto revealed that the Wilhelmsen Ship Management and other firms had committed to hiring Kenyan seafarers.

The Head of State noted that the first batch of Kenyan seafarers will be recruited by December 2026.

"We also welcome the commitment by Wilhelmsen Ship Management and other Norwegian shipping companies to employ 1,000 Kenyan seafarers by 2030, including 120 by the end of this year," Ruto announced.