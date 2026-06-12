Editor's Review President William Ruto has announced that the upgrading of the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) will commence in July 2026.

President William Ruto has announced that the upgrading of the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) will commence in July 2026.

Speaking on Friday, June 12, during a meeting with Marsabit County Grassroots leaders at State House, Nairobi, President Ruto said the government has the funds needed to modernize JKIA.

The Head of State noted that the current state of JKIA is embarrassing to the nation, observing that the airport has remained largely unchanged since its construction decades ago.

“Our airport here was built in 1972. We tried to build another one, but people made a lot of noise, and to this day, our airport still has canvas on the tarmac. We are very embarrassed.

“But I want to assure you that this July we will begin constructing a new airport. We have the funds needed to build that airport because we want to transform Kenya,” Ruto announced.

File image of the design of the proposed modernised JKIA.

The President’s remarks come after the Kenyan government awarded the China Communications Construction Company (CCCC) a $2.9 billion (Ksh375 billion) contract to upgrade and expand JKIA.

On April 1, the Kenya Airports Authority (KAA) shared photos of the proposed design of the modernized JKIA.

In the photos shared by KAA, the new modernised JKIA will have a new passenger terminal built in the shape of a cross.

The hub will serve multiple planes at one go and will be fitted with more than 20 passenger boarding bridges, elevated paths used by passengers to board planes in major airports.

Upon expansion, the airport will have a large parking lot that will accommodate hundreds of vehicles. The pick-up and drop-off section will be a raised platform.

In addition, the new plan factors in the development of an Airport City and a Special Economic Zone.

Passengers using the airport will have to move around the facility through rail trams and a well-established bus rapid transit system.

KAA acting Managing Director Mohamud Gedi explained that the modernisation project will not only unlock economic growth but also elevate passenger experience.

"Modernising and expanding JKIA isn’t just infrastructure, it’s a bold investment in Kenya’s future as a global aviation hub," KAA wrote.

On March 9, President Ruto said the expansion of JKIA will be the first project to be financed by the National Infrastructure Fund (NIF).

He made the announcement after assenting to the National Infrastructure Fund Bill 2026 at State House, Nairobi.

“Today, I am pleased to announce that the expansion of Jomo Kenyatta International Airport will be the first major project financed through this new model of financing under the National Infrastructure Fund,” Ruto said.

President Ruto noted that about Ksh20 billion from the proceeds of the privatization of the Kenya Pipeline Company (KPC) will be channeled to the expansion of JKIA.

“We just announced the contract for the expansion of JKIA, and between Ksh15 and Ksh 20 billion from the proceeds of the Kenya Pipeline IPO will go to financing the seed money for the expansion of JKIA,” he added.