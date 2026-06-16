Editor's Review Nyandarua County Criminal Investigations Officer (CCIO) John Rioba has been killed, and Uasin Gishu Member of County Assembly (MCA) Regina Chumba injured following a gruesome accident along the Nairobi-Nakuru highway.

Nyandarua County Criminal Investigations Officer (CCIO) John Rioba has been killed, and Uasin Gishu Member of County Assembly (MCA) Regina Chumba injured following a gruesome accident along the Nairobi-Nakuru highway.

The tragic accident occurred at the Karai area on Monday, June 15 and involved nine vehicles.

Preliminary reports indicate that the driver of a lorry travelling from Nairobi to Nakuru lost control and rammed into a Toyota Land Cruiser.

The Land Cruiser then collided with seven other vehicles, which were travelling from Nakuru towards Nairobi.

Rioba sustained serious injuries in the crash and was pronounced dead after being rushed to the Naivasha Sub-County Hospital.

File image of a Toyota Land Cruiser involved in an accident along the Nairobi-Nakuru highway.

On the other hand, Chumba sustained chest injuries during the accident and was taken to the hospital for medical attention.

Photos of the accident seen by Nairobileo.co.ke showed several vehicles completely damaged with windows shattered.

This comes barely a week after five people were killed following a tragic road accident along the Bungoma-Webuye highway.

The accident occurred on Wednesday, June 10, at around 12:30 am near the Bukembe bridge and involved a matatu and a trailer.

The deceased passengers were three men and two women whose bodies were moved to the Bungoma County Referral Hospital mortuary.

On Monday, National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA) Director General Nashon Kondiwa disclosed that 2,150 lives have been lost in road accidents since January 2026.

Kondiwa noted that the majority of people killed in road crashes are pedestrians, followed by motorcyclists and drivers.

“We have 2,150 people who died on the roads this year, which is an increase of around 11 per cent from last year, and of these, around 836 are pedestrians.

“They form the majority, followed by motorcyclists; we have 188 drivers who have died on the road,” said the NTSA boss.