Editor's Review Sifuna confirmed that the rallies, which had initially been scheduled for Friday, will now take place a week later.

The planned Linda Mwananchi rallies in Kisii and Nyamira counties have been postponed to allow supporters and organizers to participate in the commemoration of the June 25 anti-Finance Bill protests.

In an update on Tuesday, June 23, Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna said the decision was taken as a mark of respect for those who lost their lives during the demonstrations.

He confirmed that the rallies, which had initially been scheduled for Friday, will now take place a week later.

"In view of the planned commemoration of the June 25th protests this week and in honor of all our fallen heroes we have rescheduled our planned activities in Kisii and Nyamira from this Friday to Next Friday, the 3rd of July 2026," he wrote.

File image of a past Linda Mwananchi rally

Elsewhere, this comes days after DAP-K party leader Eugene Wamalwa issued an update on the possibility of Sifuna, Siaya Governor James Orengo, and Vihiga Senator Godfrey Osotsi joining the United Opposition ahead of the 2027 General Election.

Speaking on Sunday, June 21, Wamalwa said the opposition coalition was in talks with the three leaders, expressing confidence that they would eventually resolve their issues within ODM and join forces with the opposition movement.

"We are talking to Sifuna, Orengo, and Osotsi. For now, they have their internal ODM issues, and we believe that in the course of time, they will resolve.

"We believe the Linda Mwananchi team will come to join us; they will be coming in as our partners, and we will be embracing them and giving them an equal opportunity," he said.

Notably, days earlier, Murang’a Governor Irungu Kang’ata had announced that he had officially joined the Linda Mwananchi movement.

Speaking in an interview on Wednesday, June 17, Kang'ata said the faction aligns with the aspirations of ordinary Kenyans and offers a platform to champion key national priorities.

"I have officially crossed over to Linda Mwananchi. I am a Linda person. I view Linda like the free market of Kenyan politics, where there are no barriers to entry and exit. I will discuss where I will vie later," he announced.

Kang'ata said the country is at a critical political moment where leaders must align themselves with the wishes of the people rather than personal interests.

He explained that his decision was guided by public sentiment and what he believes Kenyans want from their leaders.

"We are in that season where people have to take a position that reflects the people’s wishes. It has nothing to do with me; it has everything to do with Kenyans," he added.

Kang'ata argued that Linda Mwananchi has the potential to unite citizens across the country and provide a platform for advancing policies that directly improve livelihoods.

"Personally, I am convinced that Linda is one entity that brings all Kenyans together. For this country to go forward, we need to put 3 policies ahead: manufacturing, more money for education, and healthcare. I believe Linda will grant us that opportunity to champion for those causes," he further said.