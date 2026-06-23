Editor's Review EACC has cautioned state and public officers against branding publicly funded projects and programs with their names, images, symbols, or political parties.

The Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) has cautioned state and public officers against branding publicly funded projects and programs with their names, images, symbols or political parties.

In a public notice on Tuesday, June 23, EACC said it has noted a growing trend of leaders branding publicly funded projects with their personal names and images.

The commission warned that branding of the projects amounts to abuse of office and misuse of public resources.

“While recognition of public service is important, branding of publicly funded projects and programmes with the identities of political office holders amounts to abuse of office, misuse of public resources and unethical conduct contrary to Articles 10, 73 and 75, 201(d) of the Constitution of Kenya, 2010, Public Finance Management Act, 2012 and the Leadership and Integrity Act, 2012,” read the notice in part.

EACC emphasised that state and public officers are required to act in a manner that promotes public interest over personal or political gain.

File image of the EACC headquarters in Nairobi.

The commission also said the officers are required to uphold transparency and accountability in the management of public resources and maintain high standards of integrity in the discharge of their duties.

EACC directed state and public officers to refrain from using public resources to advance personal, political or partisan interests.

“In light of the foregoing, the Commission advises state and public officers to refrain from using public resources to promote personal, political, or partisan interests,” EACC stated.

The commission also instructed public entities to ensure all public projects and programmes do not bear the names, images, portraits, or symbols of serving state or public officers, political leaders, or political parties during or after implementation.

Further, EACC said, where recognition is necessary, it should only identify the responsible government institution and indicate whether the project is funded by the national or county government.

“The relevant implementing public entities or agencies to ensure that where recognition is necessary, it must only reflect the responsible government entity and clearly indicate whether the project or programme is supported by the National or County Government, without including personal identifiers or portraits,” EACC added.

The anti-graft body vowed to closely monitor adherence to the directives, adding that any violation will attract administrative or legal sanctions.

The directive comes months after the Kenya National Highways Authority (KeNHA) warned politicians against defacing road signs with campaign materials.

In a statement, KeNHA said violators will face substantial penalties that could include both monetary fines and custodial sentences.

“If found defacing road furniture, you will be liable to a fine of not less than Ksh85,000 per incident or imprisonment or both," KeNHA warned.

The authority noted that such acts pose serious risks to motorists using affected routes and could lead to accidents and potential loss of lives.