Editor's Review Kenya Power has announced scheduled power interruptions in several areas across eight counties on Tuesday.

Kenya Power has announced scheduled power interruptions in several areas across eight counties on Tuesday, June 30.

In a notice on Monday, June 29, the company said the outages are meant to facilitate routine maintenance works.

In Kericho County, power will be interrupted from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. in parts of Kaitui.

Areas set to be affected include Kaitui Market, Soko Huru, Chemobei, Soliat Boys, Kamasegan, Uzima Chicken, Bargorot Market and adjacent customers.

In Uasin Gishu County, electricity supply will be interrupted in Sinai and Munyaka from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

The outage will affect part of Sinai, Munyaka, Chebarus Centre and adjacent customers. Another interruption will occur in the Shauri area from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., affecting Shauri Estate, Railways Quarters, Farmers Street and neighbouring customers.

In Kisumu County, customers in the Sanda Primary School area will experience a power outage between 9:00 a.m. and 12:00 p.m.

The affected locations include Sanda Primary School, Sangayo Primary School, Wagai Primary School and adjacent customers.

File image of Kenya Power technicians

In Nyeri County, electricity supply will be interrupted from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. in the Gikondi and Kibutio areas.

Affected locations include Thunguri Coffee Factory, Nduma Market, Mwati Village, Kiharo Market, Mukurweini Technical, Sr. Irene Girls, Muthuthini Market, Kaharo Dispensary, Gakira Village, Thanu Polytechnic and adjacent customers.

A separate outage in Nyeri County will affect the Keriako and Batian View areas during the same period, from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Customers in KWS, Manyatta, Keriako, Batian View, Kiambuthia Village, Mt. Kenya Leisure Lodge and surrounding areas will be without electricity.

In Embu County, power supply will be interrupted from 8:00 a.m. to 9:00 a.m. in the Embu PGH, Isaack Waton and Blue Valley areas.

The outage will affect Slopes Hotel, ACK, Catholic, Mini Inn, Kiambuthi Market, Liberty Nursing Home, Sunrise, Embu College, AP, KARI, Kangaru School, Eagle 1, Kangaru Market, Embu Funeral Home, Kithungururu, Spring Valley, Riverside and adjacent customers.

In Meru County, customers in the Kogo Acheke and Munithu areas will experience a power interruption from 8:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Areas listed for the outage include Munithu Girls, Kambiti, Kienderu Market, Kiruai, Kogo Acheke and neighbouring customers.

Meanwhile, in Kilifi County, power will be unavailable from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. in parts of Mavueni, Chonyi and Jaribuni. The interruption will affect parts of Mavueni, Chonyi, Jaribuni Quarry and adjacent customers.