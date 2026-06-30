Editor's Review Siaya Governor James Orengo has shared an update after visiting Mathare human rights activist Davis Lichuma, alleging that the activist was abducted and tortured.

Siaya Governor James Orengo has shared an update after visiting Mathare human rights activist Davis Lichuma, alleging that the activist was abducted and tortured.

In a statement on Tuesday, June 30, Orengo described Lichuma's condition as heartbreaking, adding that he is unable to speak.

"Visited Davis Lichuma, a Mathare human rights activist abducted and tortured by state agents during the successful June 25th nationwide shutdown. What I saw is devastating. Davis is reeling in pain on his sickbed, unable to speak," he wrote.

Orengo went on to criticize President William Ruto's administration, alleging that it had introduced new methods of suppressing critics.

He further accused the government of failing to heed previous demands to stop abductions and extrajudicial killings.

"The Ruto regime has found a horrific new way to torture dissenting voices, completely ignoring the stoppage of abductions and extrajudicial killings that Rt. Hon. Raila Odinga demanded in his 10 point agenda," he added.

Orengo also expressed solidarity with Embakasi East MP Babu Owino, who has sought legal intervention over the disappearance of two Mathare residents, Abdulaziz Zizou and Max.

"I stand firmly with Comrade Babu Owino, who has filed a missing persons application for Abdulaziz Zizou and Max from Mathare, who are still missing. Our resolve to support these families is unshakable. We will fight for them in and outside the courts until justice is served," he further said.

File image of Davis Lichuma in hospital

Lichuma was found alive days after he went missing.

In a statement on Sunday, June 28 night, the Social Justice Centres Working Group (SJCWG) announced that Lichuma was found at the Kenyatta National Hospital (KNH).

However, SJCWG noted that Lichuma was in a bad shape and was unable to speak at the time he was located at KNH.

"The Social Justice Centres Working Group (SJCWG) wishes to inform the public that Comrade Davis Lichuma has been found alive at Kenyatta National Hospital. While we are relieved that he has been located, we remain deeply concerned about his condition.

"At the time of his discovery, Comrade Lichuma was unable to speak, raising serious concerns about what he may have been subjected to during the period he was missing," read the statement in part.

SJCWG called for transparent investigations into the circumstances surrounding Lichuma's disappearance.

The organization further demanded that those behind the alleged abduction of Lichuma be identified and held accountable.

"The fact that Comrade Lichuma has now been found does not erase the grave questions surrounding his disappearance. Those who abducted him and any state officers who may have been involved must be identified and held accountable in accordance with the law," SJCWG stated.

SJCWG thanked human rights defenders, members of the public, and the media who joined efforts to publicize Lichuma's disappearance.

Additionally, the group said its immediate focus is to ensure Lichuma receives urgent medical treatment, legal assistance and adequate protection as he recovers.

"We will continue to monitor his condition closely and stand with his family as they seek truth and justice," the statement concluded.