Editor's Review The Local Organizing Committee (LOC) said the country remains on track to meet the Confederation of African Football (CAF) requirements.

The Local Organizing Committee (LOC) has assured lawmakers that preparations for the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) are progressing as planned, with the government putting in place medical and public health measures to ensure the tournament is hosted safely.

Appearing before the National Assembly Committee on Sports and Culture on Tuesday, June 30, the LOC said the country remains on track to meet the Confederation of African Football (CAF) requirements.

Matungulu MP Stephen Mule raised concerns over the committee's operations and questioned how Kenya intends to respond to possible disease outbreaks during the tournament, particularly in light of regional Ebola concerns.

"As we speak we are struggling with Ebola as a region and epidemics can’t be predicted in the entire world. A few years ago we had Covid now it is Ebola. We don't know what’s next.

"In your presentation I have not seen you talk about border testing of anybody coming to Kenya during that time which is very key," he said.

File image of National Assembly Committee on Sports and Culture Chairperson Dan Wanyama

In response, the LOC assured members that discussions on disease preparedness had already been held with qualified medical experts.

It said the medical personnel will provide guidance on the appropriate measures to implement as the tournament approaches.

The committee, through its chairperson, Webuye West MP Dan Wanyama, also pledged to support efforts to secure sufficient funding for Kenya's AFCON 2027 preparations.

He acknowledged that adequate financing will be critical to ensuring the country successfully hosts the competition.

At the same time, the LOC appealed for increased funding to support the successful delivery of the continental showpiece.

LOC Chairman Nicholus Musonye and AFCON Chief Executive Officer Anthony Lung’aho said hosting AFCON 2027 requires a coordinated effort involving multiple government ministries, county governments and national agencies.

"This is one of the biggest sporting events in the world, and its implementation is carried out through a whole-of-government approach involving Ministries responsible for Sports, Interior, Health, Roads, Tourism, ICT, Foreign Affairs, Immigration, Treasury, and Transport, together with county governments and national agencies," Musonye told the Committee.

Musonye informed legislators that Talanta Sports City and Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani, will serve as the main venues for the tournament, while Kipchoge Keino Stadium has been identified as the alternative venue.

He further revealed that the Ministry of Health, working together with the LOC, is developing an extensive medical response plan.

The preparations include fully equipped stadium medical facilities, ambulances, designated referral hospitals, emergency evacuation procedures, anti-doping services and public health surveillance systems.