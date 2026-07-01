Editor's Review Nakuru Governor Susan Kihika has commissioned a new state-of-the-art Mother and Baby Wing at Elburgon Level 4 Hospital.

Residents of Elburgon and surrounding areas are set to benefit from improved maternal healthcare services after Nakuru Governor Susan Kihika commissioned a new state-of-the-art Mother and Baby Wing at Elburgon Level 4 Hospital.

In a statement on Tuesday, June 30, Kihika said the newly completed maternity facility is expected to enhance maternal and newborn care by providing modern equipment and increased bed capacity.

"Officially commissioned the new state-of-the-art Maternity Wing at Elburgon Level 4 Hospital, providing mothers with a safer, more dignified and comfortable environment as they welcome new life into the world," the statement read.

File image of the Mother and Baby Wing at Elburgon Level 4 Hospital

According to Kihika, the modern Mother and Baby Wing features 30 maternity beds, 10 baby cots, three resuscitaires, and two delivery beds designed to guarantee privacy for mothers while creating a better working environment for healthcare personnel.

She said the upgraded facility serves a significant number of residents and is expected to strengthen maternal and emergency healthcare services in the region.

"Serving a catchment population of about 13,000 people, the facility now handles approximately 120 normal deliveries and between 15 and 20 caesarean section deliveries every month. It is also expected to manage around 30 emergency obstetric cases and nearly 296 post-abortion care cases annually," the statement added.

File image of the Mother and Baby Wing at Elburgon Level 4 Hospital

Kihika added that the investment is aimed at improving health outcomes for mothers and newborns while ensuring timely access to lifesaving emergency services.

"The facility will improve newborn survival by promoting skilled deliveries while ensuring faster access to emergency obstetric care whenever needed. This important project had stalled in 2021 before our administration revived and completed it," she further said.

File image of the Mother and Baby Wing at Elburgon Level 4 Hospital

Meanwhile, the government has announced that the transformation of Mama Rachel Ruto Specialist Hospital in Mutuini, Dagoretti South, is nearing completion.

In a statement earlier Tuesday, Interior Principal Secretary Raymond Omollo said the hospital reflects the government's commitment to improving healthcare through targeted investments in modern medical infrastructure.

"This commitment is being actualized through strategic investments in modern health infrastructure, including the ongoing transformation of Mama Rachel Ruto Specialist Hospital-Mutuini in Dagoretti South, Nairobi County," the statement read.

Omollo noted that the project aligns with the Every Woman Every Newborn Everywhere (EWENE) framework, which Kenya has adopted to accelerate the reduction of preventable maternal and newborn deaths while advancing Universal Health Coverage.

"The facility has been upgraded into a Level 5 specialist referral hospital with a capacity of 400 beds, up from 40, and is expected to serve approximately 1.5 million patients annually," he wrote.

According to Omollo, the expanded hospital has been equipped with a wide range of specialized medical services designed to improve treatment outcomes for mothers, newborns and other patients requiring advanced care.

"The state-of-the-art facility features advanced maternity and newborn care units, intensive care and high dependency units, a renal centre, modern diagnostic and radiology services, operating theatres, specialized laboratories and innovative neonatal support services, including human milk banks for vulnerable infants," he added.

Beyond offering specialized treatment, Omollo said the facility will also play an important role in medical education and help reduce the burden on referral hospitals.

"It is also designed to support medical training and specialized consultations while helping to decongest major referral facilities such as the Kenyatta National Hospital," he further said.